Closed Captioning Assistance

Should you experience closed captioning issues during programs airing on WTVF, NewsChannel 5 Plus or Laff TV, you may use the following methods to contact us:
For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns:
Please use the following information to contact NewsChannel 5 for immediate attention to closed captioning problems in newscasts or programming:
Phone Number: 615-687-4405
Fax Number: 615-687-4411
E-mail: captioning@newschannel5.com
For Non-Emergency Closed Captioning Concerns:
Viewers can also submit written complaints for less immediate or ongoing closed-captioning concerns:
Mark Binda, Program Director
Address: 474 James Robertson Parkway, Nashville TN 37219
Phone Number: 615-248-5242
Fax Number: 615-248-5353
E-Mail: mark.binda@newschannel5.com