Closed Captioning Assistance

Should you experience closed captioning issues during programs airing on WTVF, NewsChannel 5 Plus or Laff TV, you may use the following methods to contact us:



For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns:

Please use the following information to contact NewsChannel 5 for immediate attention to closed captioning problems in newscasts or programming:



Phone Number: 615-687-4405

Fax Number: 615-687-4411

E-mail: captioning@newschannel5.com





For Non-Emergency Closed Captioning Concerns:

Viewers can also submit written complaints for less immediate or ongoing closed-captioning concerns:



Mark Binda, Program Director

Address: 474 James Robertson Parkway, Nashville TN 37219

Phone Number: 615-248-5242

Fax Number: 615-248-5353

E-Mail: mark.binda@newschannel5.com