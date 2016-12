Holiday/Seasonal Job Opportunities

For information on local job opportunities this holiday season, click here.

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

To register for free trees and to pledge to plant them on 100K Tree Day on February 25, 2017, click here.

To find the optional schools application for Metro Nashville Public Schools, click here.

Tuesday, December 20, 2016

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has designated nearly half of Tennessee's counties as primary natural disaster areas because of damage and losses caused by drought conditions. Farmers and ranchers in an additional 24 bordering Tennessee counties can qualify for natural disaster assistance. For more information see: https://www.fsa.usda.gov.

The cards have been rolling in for Baylee Beckley. If you would like to send a card to Baylee, the address is PO Box 347332, Parma, OH 44134.

Farmers in eligible counties have eight months from the date of the declaration to apply low-interest emergency loans to cover their losses. The USDA's Farm Service Agency considers each application on its merits, taking into account the extent of losses, available security and ability to repay the loan. For more information click here.

Sunday, December 11, 2016

To watch an American Bald Eagle nesting, hatching, and growing up on the shoreline of Dale Hollow Lake, click here. They have installed a web cam that has been set to go live first thing on Monday, December 12.

Thursday, December 8, 2016

Click here to see the 2017 Top IIHS Safety Picks.

Wednesday, December 7, 2016

Officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol have planned a state-wide food drive to support the victims impacted by the Sevier County wildfires. To learn more, click here.

Friday, December 2, 2016

Mayor Megan Barry will be joined by rising Nashville star Margo Price at the annual Metro Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony tonight at 6 p.m. on the Public Square. Click here for info.

Thursday, December 1, 2016

The Tennessee Executive Residence open house starts Friday. Click here for tour reservations.

Tuesday, November 29, 2016

Click here to donate for more information on how to help those affected by the wildfires in the Smoky Mountains.

Click here for more information on dehumidifiers recalled.

For a complete list of services and employment opportunities with the Metro Action Commission Resource Help, click here.

NewsChannel 5 has partnered with the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee to assist those affected by the devastating wildfires in East Tennessee.

The Clarksville Police Department is in the process of preparing a Grant Application to receive funds for Body Worn Cameras. Click here for a one-question survey to show that you either support or do not support the funding.

Wednesday, November 23, 2016

SCHOOL PATROL: Think2Change.org



To learn about TinySuperheroes and the capes that help empower kids as they overcome illnesses or disabilities, click here.

Sunday, November 20, 2016

For current booster seat evaluations and tips from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, click here.

Saturday, November 19, 2016

To learn more about the Sabra recall of hummus due to possible health risks, click here.

Friday, November 18, 2016

For more information on Souvenirs of Disneyland presented by Van Eaton Galleries, click here.

Monday, November 14, 2016

Did you miss any of "60 Minutes" interview with president-elect Donald Trump? Click here to watch the special in its entirety.

Monday, November 7, 2016

Samsung has recalled their top-load washing machines due to the risk if injuries. Click here for more.

For more information on how to join Team Red, White and Blue, click here.

Saturday, November 5, 2016

NewsChannel 5’s Vicki Yates is Hiking for the Homeless on November 5. The event helps make a positive impact in the lives of families experiencing homelessness. To help her support Safe Haven Family Shelter, make a donation by clicking here.

Friday, November 4, 2016

For information on Samsung's recall of top-loading washing machines that may explode, click here. To file a report of a problem click here, or to visit the full recall page from Samsung click here.

Monday, October 31, 2016

Sign up begins for the Optional Schools application at 7:30 a.m. Monday. Click here for more.

Friday, October 28, 2016

A fraternity at MTSU is raising money to help a high school student who has suffered brain trauma. To donate, click here.

Thursday, October 27, 2016

To learn about or donate to the Tiny But Mighty Fund for the Nashville Humane Association, click here.

Wednesday, October 26, 2016

To learn more about the Magic Wheelchair, click here.

For the latest on open enrollment and the Tennessee Healthcare Exchange, click here.

Tuesday, October 25, 2016

The deadline to apply for the Salvation Army Angel Tree is this Friday. Here's what you need to know: http://on.nc5.co/2eBV03P

Monday, October 24, 2016

Click here to find out more about DAV: Keep the Promise to Support Out Veterans.

Sunday, October 23, 2016

For information on Lucky Ladd Farms, click here.

To learn about Special Books by Special Kids, visit them online by clicking here or view their Facebook page by clicking here.

Saturday, October 22, 2016

To help those in Haiti devastated by Hurricane Matthew, click here.

Friday, October 21, 2016

To donate to or learn more about the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, click here.

Wednesday, October 19, 2016

For more information about Working Dogs For Vets, the organization founded by NewsChannel 5 Salutes Our Veterans Honoree Ken Knabenshue, visit http://www.workingdogsforvets.org/.

To get free information on how to get the best deal on airline travel, click here.

Tuesday, October 18, 2016

Click here, to vote for the 2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees.

To learn more about Property Brothers casting call in Nashville, click here.

Monday, October 17, 2016

Resources for safe teen driving

-- http://www.teensafedriving.org/tn

-- http://teendriving.aaa.com/TN/

Tuesday, October 11, 2016

GM is adding 650 jobs to its Spring Hill Plant. For more information on how to apply, visit http://gm.appone.com.

An Iowa company is recalling the cookie dough it sold to Blue Bell Creameries and other food companies because it may be contaminated with listeria. Click to see list of items.

Metro Schools leaders are continuing the Listen and Learn sessions all this month on the following dates: Oct. 10 Advanced Academics Carter-Lawrence Elementary School; Oct. 11 High Schools East Nashville Magnet High School; Oct. 12 Transportation Services Glencliff Elementary School; Oct. 18 Nutrition Services Meigs Academic Magnet School; Oct. 19 Elementary Schools; Oct. 20 Special Education Gra-Mar Middle PrepJohn Early Museum Magnet Middle Prep; Oct. 25 Pre-K Hull-Jackson Montessori School; and Oct. 26 School Counselors and Social Emotional Support Waverly Belmont Elementary School

Monday, October 10, 2016

Click here for more information on Operation Stand Down.

Friday, October 7, 2016

You can help in the Hurricane Matthew relief effort by visiting the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee's site, cfmt.org.

Get information on the International Black Film Festival of Nashville by visiting ibffnashville.com.

Tuesday, October 4, 2016

Click here to participate in the Tennessee Education Standards Review.

For more information on the Black Church and HIV initiative, click here.

Friday, September 30, 2016

To view the voter registration application, click here.

Tuesday, September 27, 2016

Fall 2016 marks the first time the FAFSA will be available starting October 1. For more on the TN FAFSA Frenzy, click here.

The State Department's U.S. Passport site lets travelers enter their international destination so they can find out how long their passport needs to be valid for. Visit www.travel.state.gov for more.

Monday, September 26, 2016

The Tennessee Department of Health has info on preventing rabies. Click here for more.

Who do you think will win tonight's first presidential debate? Let us know by taking part in this poll.

Thursday, September 22, 2016

Celebrate Hands On Nashville’s 25th birthday and take part in service events benefiting 25 Metro Schools! After the projects, stick around and celebrate the day’s accomplishments, Nashville’s thriving spirit of volunteerism, and the organization's 25th birthday. Sin up here: https://www.hon.org/honday

For more information about flu shots, please call 615-340-5616 option 8, or visit the Health Department’s website at health.nashville.gov.

For details about the Pilgrimage Festival, click here.

Tuesday, September 20, 2016

Consumer Reports has a list of 66 Ways to protect your privacy. Click here to read.

Friday, September 16, 2016

To share your thoughts on Nashville's expanded sidewalks, click here.

Thursday, September 15, 2016

For more information on PARK(ing) Day 2016, click here.

Dollar General plans to hire 10,000 new employees by October 15. Click here for more.

Wednesday, September 14, 2016

To learn about the Old Timers' Festival set for Saturday, September 17 in La Vergne, click here.

Friday, September 9, 2016

To view information on resale tickets for Battle at Bristol, click here.

Thursday, September 8, 2016

Vol State has reached out to help ITT Technical Institute students following its closure. Click here for more information.

Tuesday, September 6, 2016

Marine Week is happening from September 7-11 in Nashville. Click here to see a full list of events.

Sunday, September 4, 2016

For information on the Music City Hot Air Balloon Festival, click here.

Friday, September 2, 2016

The John A. Merritt Classic is this weekend. Click here to see a full list of events and activities.

Friday, August 26, 2016

The deadline to register online for clubs, agriculture, and livestock with the Tennessee State Fair has been set for 10 p.m. Friday, August 26. To do so before the deadline, click here.

Monday, August 22, 2016

Get ready to eat: Monday is the start to Nashville Restaurant Week!

Saturday, August 20, 2016

For information on how Nashville's music community is helping flood victims in Louisiana and to find out how you can help, click here.

Friday, August 19, 2016

For information on the Xenith football helmet recall due to head injury hazards, click here.

Thursday, August 18, 2016

The Justice Department says it's phasing out its relationships with private prisons after a recent audit found the private facilities have more safety and security problems than ones run by the government. View the full report here.

Tuesday, August 16, 2016

Have you ever wanted to name the moon? Here's your chance! Visit namethemoon.world for more information.

Friday, August 12, 2016

For information on an open casting call in Nashville with Atlanta’s Alliance Theatre for leads in the world premiere of Janece Shaffer’s new play Troubadour, click here.

Tuesday, August 9, 2016

The FAA is recruiting air traffic controllers. Click here for more info.

The American Association of State Troopers is holding a Best Looking Cruiser Contest for 2016. To vote, visit their Facebook page.

Wednesday, August 3, 2016

Today is the first day of school for Metro Schools students. Check out the new MNPS website.

Friday, July 29, 2016

Training camp for the Tennessee Titans begins this week. To see a full schedule of practices, click here.

Thursday, July 28, 2016

For more information about the Lumber Liquidators settlement with the Consumer Product Safety Commission, call 800-366-4204. For more information, click here.

Wednesday, July 27, 2016

You can get Consumer Reports’ complete list of supplements to avoid at ConsumerReports.org/ingredientstoavoid.

Saturday, July 23, 2016

Tickets are on sale for the Tennessee State Fair. To buy them online in advance, click here. The 10-day run of the fair has been slated to begin Friday, September 9. For more information, click here.

Thursday, July 21, 2016

With all early voting poll locations open, click here to find out where to go!

Wednesday, July 20, 2016

Fairview Police have released their findings of an internal investigation involving several members of the department. Click here to read the 19-page report.

For Southwest flight info to and from Nashville, click here.

Tuesday, July 19, 2016

The Federal Communications Commission is now collecting public comments on new

rules for cable boxes. Click for more.

Monday, July 11, 2016

Davidson County voters have 14 days to cast their ballots in the State Primary and County General Election during early voting, which begins Friday, July 15. Click here for a complete list of locations.

Sunday, July 10, 2016

To help the families of the fallen officers in Dallas, click here.

Sunday, July 3, 2016

To learn more about the event Brides Across America, click here.

Saturday, July 2, 2016

To view a complete list of road closures for Let Freedom Sing! Music City's July 4th Celebration, click here.

Friday, July 1, 2016

Here's a complete list of all the new Tennessee state laws going into effect today.

The list of affected areas where Zika disease is transmitted by mosquitoes changes frequently. To view the current list from the CDC, click here.

For mosquito and Zika information in the Metro area, click here.

Wednesday, June 29, 2016

Hasbro wants to raise awareness about food waste by offering a limited edition Wonky Mr. Potato Head. One hundred percent of the profits from its sales going to food waste charity, FareShare.

Brad Paisley announced he has started a gofundme account for the flood victims of his home state of West Virginia. To view his Facebook announcement video, click here. To visit the gofundme account, click here.

Monday, June 27, 2016

Metro Nashville is asking the public's input on the community's needs surrounding walking and bicycling. Click here to take the survey.

Wednesday, June 22, 2016

If you're interested in purchasing an outfit worn by the stars on the hit show Nashville, you can choose from a list here.

To learn more about Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin's proposal for the state's Medicaid program, click here.

The TBI is hiring two special agent forensic scientists. For information on employment opportunities, click here.

Tuesday, June 21, 2016

Tanya Tucker's online estate sale closes this Saturday at 7 p.m. Click here for more information.

Have any thoughts on transit issues or plans for bikeways and sidewalk paths? You can weigh-in online.

Director of Schools Dr. Shawn Joseph released the official entry plan for his leadership transition into Metro Schools.

Monday, June 20, 2016

For more information about the sales tax holiday, click here.

For more information on Telecommuting Flex Jobs, click here.

Friday, June 17, 2016

For information on Tennessee Volunteer Organizations Active in Disasters (TNVOAD) or on how to volunteer to be a “victim” in an emergency disaster exercise, click here.

Thursday, June 16, 2016

To learn more about BroadwayHD online, click here.

Monday, June 13, 2016

A GoFundMe has been set up in honor of the victims of the Orlando shooting.

Musicians on Call is a fundraiser that includes VIP experiences with your favorite artists, as well as memorabilia. Check out the ebay listing for more.

Friday, June 10, 2016

To view an instructional video for homeowners on mosquitoes from the Metro Public Health Department, click here.

Thursday, June 9, 2016

For information on how to register for the "Stepping Out to Cure Scleroderma Walk" at Centennial Park Saturday morning, click here.

Tuesday, June 7, 2016

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has released stats detailing the volume and nature of crime identified as hate crime and crime occurring in the state’s schools. Click here to see the full publications.

Online Giving Page for the Children's Miracle Network telethon here: Online Giving Page

Friday, June 3, 2016

Road closures have been changed for the Great Tennessee Airshow after yesterday's Blue Angels plane crash. Sam Ridley Parkway will be closed from 2:30 pm – 4:00 pm all three days. Alternate routes along Lowry Street (US 41/70) are recommended instead.

For information on the Crohn’s & Colitis Take Steps Walk set for Saturday, June 4, or to register, click here.

Thursday, June 2, 2016

About 175,000 toy jewelry kits imported from China are being recalled because of concerns about lead. More from the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Wednesday, June 1, 2016

Ford and Nissan have both announced large vehicle recalls.

Tuesday, May 31, 2016

More information on Cheekwood Botanical Gardens' International Playhouse exhibit.

To register for the Nashville Congenital Heart Walk, click here.

Monday, May 30, 2016

Get more information on the USO Campaign to Connect.

Monday, May 23, 2016

You may have unclaimed money from tax returns or class action lawsuits. Check your name on these sites: unclaimed.org topclassactions.com



Friday, May 20, 2016

Jobs4TN.gov is a free service for job seekers and employers and also offers job seeker career resources.

Thursday, May 19, 2016

For the latest on the death of 60 Minutes' Morley Safer from CBS News, click here.

Four lucky competition winners are set to be the first people in history to use the Eiffel Tower as a vacation home next month. Click here for more.

As a kick off for the 2016 National Safe Boating Week, those with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency have been promoting "Wear Your Life Jacket to Work Day." To learn more about it, click here.

To view Lt. Bruce L. Womack's obituary and additional information posted in his memory, click here.

Wednesday, May 18, 2016

Mayor Megan Barry has unveiled an interactive budgeting website which allows citizens to interact with Metro's operating budget being considered by the Metro Council. To view that site, click here.

To learn more about Go Build Tennessee, a program launched to inspire young people to consider a career in skilled trades and construction, click here.

Friday, May 13, 2016

Monday, May 9, 2016

Mercury made a relatively rare move across the sun. For more information and photos, visit NASA's website.

Kroger is holding hiring events in all their stores on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. There are 700 jobs available throughout the Nashville division. More: http://on.nc5.co/1YihofY

Monday, May 2, 2016

If you want a parking pass to watch the Synchronous Fireflies in the Smoky Mountains you better act fast. The lottery for vehicle passes closes soon. This year's firefly viewing event will be held May 31 through June 7.

Thursday, April 28, 2016

To learn more about student loans, click here.

Friday, April 22, 2016

To read more on the Measles and why it's important to be vaccinated, click here.

For the timeline and more information on the Metro Nashville Public School Board's new superintendent search, click here.

Wednesday, April 20, 2016

Click here for more information on buying second hand items for kids.

Monday, April 18, 2016

How to uninstall QuickTime 7 for Windows: support.apple.com

Thursday, April 14, 2016

For information on the Nashville Film Festival, click here.

Sunday, April 10, 2016

For more information on the Air Combat USA event being held on Tuesday, April 12 and Wednesday, April 13, click here.

Thursday, April 7, 2016

For information on Walker Stalker Con Nashville 2016 scheduled for April 9 and 10, click here.

To learn more about the job fair for crossing guards for Metro Nashville Public Schools on Friday, April 8, click here.

Wednesday, April 6, 2016

Cheekwood in bloom begins on March 19 and runs until April 24. In 2014, Cheekwood was mentioned in USA Today Travel's top 10 best gardens, as voted on by readers. Click here for more info.

Monday, April 4, 2016

In recognition of National Alcohol Screening Day April 9, the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services is encouraging all Tennesseans to take a short online assessment: tn.gov/behavioral-health

Apply for MDHA housing at http://www.nashville-mdha.org/.

Sunday, April 3, 2016

For information on the Nashville Weebly 'Like A Boss' Tour, click here.

The TWRA has been monitoring a Chronic Wasting Disease issue in Arkansas. To learn more about it, visit the TWRA online by clicking here. To view handling restrictions when transporting carcasses, visit the Hunting Guide by clicking here.

Wednesday, March 30, 2016

To learn more about the Tennessee Stories Project (TSP), a space for Tennesseans to share their personal experiences about abortion, click here.

Tuesday, March 29, 2016

You can look up Tennessee doctors to find out if they've been in any sort of trouble: http://on.nc5.co/1qiu37F

Want to own a piece of movie history? You could get your hands on Han Solo's jacket.

Sunday, March 27, 2016

For the full list of events for Mule Day 2016, click here.

Saturday, March 26, 2016

MDHA is set to open the waiting list for public housing. For more information, click here.

Wednesday, March 16, 2016

Job seekers are invited to attend Nashville’s first hospitality industry job fair on March 23. Click here for info.

Sunday, March 13, 2016

If you'd like to make a donation to support the family of Taylor Force, click here.

Thursday, March 10, 2016

To see the full list of Digiorno pizzas recalled, click here.

Saturday, March 5, 2016

The Ag Economics department at UT’s Institute of Agriculture has online plans to help farmers plan their year. You can reach them at http://economics.ag.utk.edu/budgets.html

Friday, March 4, 2016

Kentucky Republicans have been set to cast votes in the first presidential caucus since 1984. To learn more about the caucus on Saturday, March 5, click here.

Monday, February 29, 2016

Super Tuesday is less than 24-hours away. Click here for the latest information on voting in the Presidential Primaries.

Sunday, February 28, 2016

For information on winners of the Ford Our Kids Soup Sunday, click here.

Saturday, February 27, 2016

For information on training sessions held for entrepreneurs and put on by MDHA, click here.

To learn more about 24 Hours of Hockey at Bridgestone Arena, click here.

Friday, February 26, 2016

To learn more about the Johnny Cash Museum, click here.

For information on Severe Weather Awareness Day, click here.

Thursday, February 25, 2016

For information on the YWCA's Fourth Annual Wine Women & Shoes® Event Saturday, click here.

Friday, February 19, 2016

For information on MAD Bash 2016 on March 5 at the Adventure Science Center, click here.

Take a look at these 15 cars, trucks that attract the most tickets: http://on.nc5.co/1Kvw2ib

If you've received a tax scam message the IRS wants to know. Email them by clicking here.

Wednesday, February 17, 2016

Click here to find out how to register for the Worst Day to Ride Bicycle Ride downtown.

Saturday, February 13, 2016

To sign the Nashville Public Education Foundation's virtual thank you card for teachers for the "Show Your Love for Teachers" campaign, click here. Also on their site, you can view a list of local businesses offering teacher discounts.

Friday, February 12, 2016

To cast your vote in the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s Dynamic Message Sign Contest, click here.

Wednesday, February 10, 2016

For more information on the 'Jobs For Tennessee Grads program, click here:

Tuesday, February 9, 2016

Click here for more information about prescription drugs -- specifically, when you should keep and when you should throw them away.

The top 25 cold-fighting foods: http://on.nc5.co/1Xgx6b7

Sunday, February 7, 2016

For information on AAA's Tow To Go, click here.

To view the Domestic Violence Hotlines from the Metro Nashville Police Department, click here.

Saturday, February 6, 2016

To view, fill out, and submit the Citizen Police Academy application with the Metro Nashville Police Department, click here.

Thursday, January 28, 2016

Today is data privacy day. It's observed every year to serve as a reminder to protect and safeguard private data. Click here for tips on keeping your online information safe.

To see all of the activities and details of the NHL All-Star Weekend, click here.

Wednesday, January 27, 2016

Hankook Tire is holding a job fair today from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Best Western Plus Atrium Inn & Suites, 275 Alfred Thun Road in Clarksville. Job-seekers can save time by completing an application online at jobs4tn.gov

Friday, January 22, 2016

To see the list of restaurants and businesses closed because of Thursday's severe winter weather click here.

Wednesday, January 20, 2016

To learn more about Compassionate Hands Ministry, click here.

For a guide and list of warming shelters, click here.

Tuesday, January 19, 2016

Kroger is hosting a Job Fair on Wednesday, January 20, from 8am to 4pm to help fill positions at the soon to open Kroger on 21st Avenue. Click here for info.

Monday, January 18, 2016

Nashville Restaurant Week is happening today through Sunday. Click here for full details.

Saturday, January 16, 2016

For details on the Safety Message Contest through the Tennessee Department of Transportation, click here.

Friday, January 15, 2016

For more information on Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee, including how to donate, volunteer, and help, click here.

Thursday, January 14, 2016

To watch webcam of When Bei Bei and Bao Bao, the giant pandas in the Smithsonian's National Zoo, click here.

Monday, January 11, 2016

You can make an appointment online by visiting the red cross's web site with the sponsor code: wilsoncountysheriff.

Saturday, January 2, 2016

To view Lake Superior State University's 41st Annual List of Banished Words, click here.

Friday, January 1, 2016

To learn more about the new animal abuse registry visit the website here.

Wednesday, December 30, 2015

To learn about scams in your area you can check out the Better Business Bureau's scam tracker.

For more information on the Jack Daniel's Bash On Broadway: New Year's Eve In Music City, click here.

Tuesday, December 29, 2015

OSHA is warning Tennessee residents to be safe when cleaning up after recent storms. Individuals involved in recovery efforts may also call OSHA's toll-free hotline at 800-321-OSHA (6742) or visit www.osha.gov.

Check out the list of road closures for Nashville's New Year's Eve celebrations here.

Monday, December 28, 2015

Accounts have been set up for people to help with the funeral expenses of two of three high schoolers who were killed in a car crash on December 23.

-- Anisah Bourriague GoFundMe Account

-- Nickell Whitson GoFundMe Account

Saturday, December 26, 2015

For more information on how to recycle your Christmas tree, click here for Metro's program or click here for the program at Radnor Lake.

Thursday, December 24, 2015

To check out the Nashville MTA bus schedule, click here.

Tuesday, December 22, 2015

Post Offices nationwide will be open Christmas Eve, but many will shorten retail lobby hours and close at noon. Find out more information here.

Wednesday, December 16, 2015

To view information on workshops offered through Studio NPL (Nashville Public Library), click here.

Tuesday, December 15, 2015

To read the full AARP caregiving survey click here.

Friday, December 11, 2015

Throughout the month of December you can double your impact on hunger with a donation to Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee. For more, click here.

SKYVILLE LIVE is partnering with USA TODAY to provide music lovers a one-of-a-kind live-streamed concert tonight at 7 p.m.

Thursday, December 10, 2015

For more information on Metro Planning Organization's $8 billion transportation plan, click here: connected2040.org

To visit the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety's website, click here.

State officials said nearly 700 families have entered Tennessee's college savings $10,000 scholarship giveway. To enter with TNStars or to learn more, click here.

To learn more about Soles4Souls, click here.

To view photos for sell for Braydon's Battle, click here.

Friday, December 4, 2015

To see the results of the Twelfth Vanderbilt University Poll click here.

Thursday, December 3, 2015

To learn more about Facebook's new live video feature click here.

Wednesday, December 2, 2015

The proceedings for the State Budget Hearings may be viewed live online to give Tennesseans who are unable to attend the ability to watch the budget discussions of each state agency.

Monday, November 30, 2015

The 2016 NHL All-Star Fan Vote opens worldwide at 11 a.m. Tuesday (CST). You can cast your vote here: NHL.com/Vote

To give to a charity on "Giving Tuesday" click here.

To all those first-time home buyers looking for more help and information through the Tennessee Housing Development Agency, click here.

Saturday, November 28, 2015

For links to the following small businesses, click here for High Note gifts and click here for Haulin' Oats.

Friday, November 27, 2015

For information on this weekend's free pet adoptions, click here to visit Metro Animal Care and Control or click here to visit the Williamson County Animal Center.

To view the schedule and more information for the Country Music Hall of Fame, click here.

Thursday, November 26, 2015

If you didn't get those last minute ingredients, or you realize you forgot something, no worries. There are some grocery stores still open today. Here's a list:

Walmart Super Centers and Neighborhood Markets are open 24-hours.

You can grab some specialty items from Whole Foods from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Kroger stores will stay open until 5 p.m.

Most CVS stores and Walgreens will be open - but check before you go.

And Dollar General will be open from 7 until 8 p.m.

Walmart Super Centers and Neighborhood Markets are open 24-hours. You can grab some specialty items from Whole Foods from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Kroger stores will stay open until 5 p.m. Most CVS stores and Walgreens will be open - but check before you go. And Dollar General will be open from 7 until 8 p.m. To keep drivers safe on the roads today, AAA is once again teaming up with Budweiser for their "Tow to Go" program. It's free and you don't have to be a member. All you have to do is call 855-2-TOW-2-GO.

If you would like to make a donation to The Little Pantry That Could, or if you know of a property where the pantry could move, you can contact them through the pantry's website by clicking here.

Wednesday, November 25, 2015

For details regarding Saturday's game featuring the University of Tennessee versus Vanderbilt (general information, traffic, parking, prohibited items, security, etc.) click here.

Tuesday, November 24, 2015

To get a free odometer check through CarFax click here.

To report odometer fraud, you can do so on the THP's Criminal Investigation Division's page here.

For details on Tennessee's day after Thanksgiving hikes click here.

To have Franklin police officers check your home while you're away for the holidays click here.

Tennessee State Parks will offer free, guided hikes at all 56 of its parks on Friday, November 27, the day after Thanksgiving. Click here for info.

Thursday, November 19, 2015

For a list of the Top 10 Worst Toys of 2015, click here.

Bonnaroo fans can soon purchase their 2016 Pre-Sale tickets. Learn more by clicking here.

To view the list of Realty Trac Good Schools, click here.

If you would like to RSVP to Hillary Clinton's event at Fisk Friday click here.

Tuesday, November 17, 2015

For more information on the Walgreens Wellness Tour, click here.

BiTE Dentistry, TeamSmile and the Tennessee Titans will provide 250 Metro Nashville Public School students with dental treatment today from 9:00 am to 3:00 p.m. at Titans Nissan Stadium, East Club Level.

Monday, November 16, 2015

The Murfreesboro Police Department is hosting a free informational seminar with tips to prevent business robberies, how to respond if a robbery occurs and how to best react in an active shooter situation. To reserve your space for today's event, call 615-895-3874 or email anorville@murfreesborotn.gov.

Friday, November 13, 2015

To apply to be a part of the 56th Annual Clarksville Lighted Christmas Parade, click here.

Wednesday, November 11, 2015

Land Between The Lakes has planned to offer free cedar Christmas trees. For more information, click here.

Kentucky Governor-elect Matt Bevin has started a website to take applications for people who want to work in his administration. To find it, click here.

To learn more about Tennessee's specialty Veterans license plates, click here.

Monday, November 9, 2015

For more information on Metro Nashville Public Schools' Parent University, click here.

Thursday, November 5, 2015

For more information Information on how to buy tickets to teh Big Band Bash click here. Justin Timberlake's guitar will be auctioned off for charity at the event.

Tuesday, November 3, 2015

Female veterans interested in participating in the suiting event should contact Operation Stand Down Tennessee at 615-248-1981 or find more information on the organization's website.

To buy tickets to the NHL Fan Fair click here.



Monday, November 2, 2015

For information on Tennessee Promise, the governor's free tuition program, click here.

Friday, October 30, 2015

To visit the NC5 Halloween for holiday tricks and treats section click here.

For more information on the Ravenwood High School 5K Saturday that will benefit a student click here.

To learn more about the Teal Pumpkin Project click here.

Wednesday, October 28, 2015

Click here to watch Stephen Colbert's interview with Hillary Clinton.

Monday, October 26, 2015

To apply for a Walmart holiday job click here.

Tuesday, October 20, 2015

Amazon is creating more than 100,000 seasonal jobs. Click here for more information.

A $20 million settlement would give cash to drinkers of Beck's beer. Go to becksbeersettlement.com for details and to file a claim.

Monday, October 19, 2015

For more information on MADD, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, click here.

To learn more about becoming a Tennessee Promise Mentor, click here.

Tuesday, October 13, 2015

For more information on Pro Bono Month in Tennessee click here.

Sunday, October 11, 2015

For more information on the LoveLife Foundation, click here.

Friday, October 9, 2015

The Nashville Oktoberfest is happening this weekend. Click here for information: thenashvilleoktoberfest.com

The event Making Strides Against Breast Cancer is being held Saturday at 9 a.m. in Nashville. Click here for additional details.

Thursday, October 8, 2015

To vote for the band you think should be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame click here.

Think you're eligible to receive compensation in the LinkedIn lawsuit? Find more information here.

UPS is hiring more than 1,000 people in the Nashville area. More information and an online application are available at www.upsjobs.com.

To learn more about Artober, click here.

Sunday, October 4, 2015

To connect with the Southern Middle Tennessee Association of REALTORS (SMTAR) online, click here.

Thursday, October 1, 2015

Paychecks for Patriots is a hiring event for Tennessee Veterans. The job fair is being held today across the state.

For times and prices of the International Black Film Festival click here.

Wednesday, September 30, 2015

For tickets to Donald Trump's rally in Franklin click here.

To donate to the funeral expenses for Preston Claybrooks click here.

Monday, September 28, 2015

Did you miss the "60 Minutes" interview with Donald Trump or Charlie Rose's interview with Vladimir Putin over the weekend? You can watch them online at CBSNews.com.

The Nashville Symphony's Accelerando initiative is a music education program designed to prepare young musicians to pursue music at the collegiate level and beyond. For more information, click here.

Friday, September 25, 2015

Click here for a link to the Apple FAQ page.

If you want to send Ms. Ida Overton a birthday card for her 107th birthday on October 7, send a card to this address: Attn: Ida Overton, 1927 Memorial Boulevard, Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Interested in attending Free Museum Day? Click here for details.

Thursday, September 24, 2015

To check out which museums are offering free admission, visit the website here.

For more information on the drug take back initiative in your area, click here.

Tuesday, September 22, 2015

For more information on the Tennessee Performing Arts Center's lineup and schedule click here.

Sunday, September 20, 2015

To learn more about school options from Metro Nashville Public Schools, click here.

If you would like to donate to the family of Alex, Jacob, Josh, and Jackson Andrews who were injured in a crash in August, click here.

Saturday, September 19, 2015

For more information on the Active Heroes charity, click here.

Friday, September 18, 2015

Click here to see the Nashville Predators' preseason schedule.

A Go Fund Me has been set up for the G.A.N.G. Mentoring Program -- which stands for Gentlemen And Not Gangsters. Find more info here: http://on.nc5.co/1JeOZ0u

Wednesday, September 16, 2015

For more information about Nashville's Liver Life Walk this Saturday at Percy Warner Park click here.

To view the Americana Music Fest performances this week click here.

Tuesday, September 15, 2015

For more information on allergy shots and other allergy medications, click here.

Monday, September 14, 2015

If you would like to volunteer to join more than 1,500 community members at more than 30 Metro Public Schools to work and enhance them for students on Hands On Nashville (HON) Day, click here.

Saturday, September 12, 2015

If you would like to learn more about “Hockey Saves” or make a donation, click here.

Friday, September 11, 2015

TDOT will resume its Fast Fix 8 project this weekend. For a complete list of closures and additional information, click here.

For more information on donating to the Belcourt Theatre, click here.

Thursday, September 10, 2015

For a list of 9/11 memorials taking place across Middle Tennessee, click here.

Applications are open for Elderly and Disabled-Only Public Housing. To view those through MDHA, click here.

Wednesday, September 9, 2015

The nominees for the 2015 CMA Awards were announced Wednesday morning. Click here to see the full list.

Monday, September 7, 2015

For more information on all of the fundraisers planned for Watertown child, Braydon Brown, click here to visit the Facebook page they’ve set up or click here to visit their Giveforward site.

Sunday, September 6, 2015

To view the Labor Day bus schedule with Nashville MTA on Monday, click here.

Saturday, September 5, 2015

For information on polling sites for the run-off election on September 10, click here.

Friday, September 4, 2015

To help Mason Loupe's family with medical bills donate here: http://www.twentytworeasons.org/

Thursday, September 3, 2015

For a list of prohibited items when flying, check out this list from the Transportation Security Administration: https://www.tsa.gov/travel/security-screening/prohibited-items

Wednesday, September 2, 2015

The Tennessee Valley Authority is seeking public input on a study for closing coal ash storage sites. Comments may be submitted online at http://www.tva.gov/environment/reports/ccr/

For information on road closures and the traffic expected for downtown events Thursday night, September 3, click here.

Friday, August 28, 2015

To make a donation to the Murfreesboro Salvation Army, click here.

Wednesday, August 26, 2015

For details on the Kraft Heinz Turkey Bacon recall, click here.

For information on the voluntary regional recall of certain Bimbo Bakeries breads, click here.

Monday, August 24, 2015

To support the WXNA Radio station, click here

For information on Nashville Restaurant Week, click here.

Wednesday, August 19, 2015

For more information on the Section 8 Housing Choice Vouchers, visit the Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency (MDHA) online by clicking here.

Tuesday, August 18, 2015

For more information on the auction at 225 N. Academy Street in Murfreesboro visit: http://www.bobparksauction.com/auction/ray-online-auction-1

Sunday, August 16, 2015

For information on polling sites for the run-off election on September 10, click here.

Friday, August 14, 2015

A Go Fund Me has been set up to assist the family of Jay'Von Quarles -- the Hopkinsville teen who was killed after being hit by a piece of equipment on a football field.

Last year, the General Assembly voted to create a special task force to look at the growing problem of elder abuse in Tennessee. The Council has been offering monthly scam alerts and tips, and you can sign up for them on their website by clicking here.

For information on the Wilson County Fair, including the schedule, click here.

To check out more on Camp No Counselors, click here.

Thursday, August 13, 2015

Nashville Animal Advocacy said they would continue daily protests over a show involving tigers at the Williamson County Fair until the fair concluded. They have also started an online petition to raise awareness on the cause. You can find that by clicking here.

The Williamson County Fair has been set to run until Saturday. For more information, click here.

Wednesday, August 12, 2015

Nominations for the 46th annual GMA Dove Awards were announced Wednesday morning in Nashville. Click here for a full list of nominees.

Tuesday, August 11, 2015

Learn more about Shipt, a new app making it easier to have groceries delivered to your door. Here's the link: shipt.com

Monday, August 10, 2015

Goodwill Job Fair information

To find more information on Franklin Police Department's new driving class, click here.

Sunday, August 9, 2015

For a full list of what you can donate to GraceWorks at the Williamson County Fair, click here.

Saturday, August 8, 2015

Scott Hamilton hosted the first "Skate to Eliminate Cancer” event Saturday. If you missed it but would still like to donate to the cause, click here.

Friday, August 7, 2015

Schools in Rutherford and Williamson counties headed back to the classroom today. Click the links for their start/end times.

If you or someone you know is interested in becoming a substitute teacher for Williamson County Schools, click here.

To help the Springfield Middle School band raise funds for instruments, click here.

To learn more about the Ink N Iron Festival, including the schedule, click here.

Thursday, August 6, 2015

Angry Orchard Cider company announces voluntary recall of select cases of Angry Orchard Crisp Apple Hard Cider: http://www.fda.gov/Safety/Recalls.

Now is a great time to be thinking about how to save energy in your home. TVA, along with NES, offers a program to help you out: https://www.2escore.com/

To find out more about the Williamson County Fair, click here.

To learn everything you need to know about this weekend's Sales Tax Holiday, click here.

Tuesday, August 4, 2015

For more information on the Clarksville-Montgomery County Teacher Warehouse, or to make an appointment to shop visit: http://cmceducationfoundation.com/for-teachers/teacher-warehouse/

For more information on National Night Out, click here.

Monday, August 3, 2015

For more information on how to turn your phone into a 3D hologram, click here .

Sunday, August 2, 2015

For a list of school start dates for multiple districts in Tennessee and Kentucky, click here.

Friday, July 31, 2015

The Williamson County Animal Center in Franklin is celebrating National Mutt Day today with reduced adoption fees of $40 on all adult mixed breed dogs. Some 42 dogs and puppies are available for adoption. Call (615)-790-5590 for more information or check out www.adoptwcac.org. An approved adoption application is required, and fees include spay/neuter, microchip and up-to-date vaccinations.

Thursday, July 30, 2015

For more information on the Tennessee Titans Training Camp, click here.

To help out with Stewart the cat's medical expenses, click here.

Wednesday, July 29, 2015

For more information on One Generation Away and the organization's food distribution calendar (including an upcoming event in Columbia), click here.

Tuesday, July 28, 2015

For more information about Bellhops click here.

Friday, July 24, 2015

For more information on the “Fast Fix 8” project and the 13 required weekend closures involved for I-40, click here.

Thursday, July 23, 2015

For more information on the latest Harley-Davidson recall, click here. Make sure you have your Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on hand.

Wednesday, July 22, 2015

For more information of Verizon's Virtual Career Fair visit: https://verizon.virtualcareerfairs.com

Tuesday, July 21, 2015

A GoFundMe page has been created to help pay for the medical expenses of 17-year-old Arthur Tate, who was burned in a fire while trying to save his grandfather from a second story window. For more info, visit gofund.me.

Friday, July 17, 2015

A fund has been created to honor those killed in the Chattanooga shooting. Click here for details.

For more information on which roads will be affected and what time this weekend for the Beachbody Coach Summit, click here.

Wednesday, July 15, 2015

For more information on the lineup and single-day ticket sales for the Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival, click here.

Tuesday, July 14, 2015

To make donations to United Way's stuff the bus campaign, click here.

Saturday, July 11, 2015

For more information on enrollment for Metro Nashville Public Schools, click here.

Friday, July 10, 2015

To read more on the report that found asbestos in kids crayons and spy kits, click here.

To find out more about the Franklin Police Teen Academy and how to apply, click here.

Wednesday, July 8, 2015

If you would like to volunteer for the Putnam County Fair, click here.

For a list of nine open training camp practices for fans of the Tennessee Titans, click here.

If you live in the 37210 zip code and your home is in need of repair, you’ve been asked to call St Luke PB Church to be added to the list. They’re number is 615-256-1797, and you can also visit them online by clicking here.

Monday, July 6, 2015

More on Tennessee Promise program visit, www.tennesseepromise.gov

Tuesday is the last day to register to vote for the upcoming elections in Davidson County. For information on where and how to register, visit the Election Commission's web page.

Get information on how to register your company for NewsChannel 5's 7th Annual Career Expo here: nashvillecareerexpo.com

Saturday, July 4, 2015

AT&T and NCVC will present a free, exclusive Livestream of Music City July 4th celebrations. Click here for details.

Thursday, July 2, 2015

MDHA has opened applications for its elderly housing and will accept online only applications until 4 p.m. July 6. Find more info at www.nashville-mdha.org. You can also call (615) 252-8599 or (615) 252-8464.

To find the latest rules and times for local cities and counties regarding fireworks this holiday weekend, click here.

To make a donation to the family of Mitchell Mielnik, click here.

Wednesday, July 1, 2015

For more information on Military With PTSD, which a non-profit organization that helps military and veteran families, click here.

You can now text power outages to the Nashville Electric Service, but you have to register online. Find out how by clicking here.

Tuesday, June 30, 2015

Looking to catch some fireworks? Here's a list of some shows scheduled for the midstate: http://on.nc5.co/1KrfINH

Monday, June 29, 2015

Vanderbilt doctors urge extreme caution when using fireworks. For a list of their firework safety tips click here.

Friday, June 26, 2015

For a list of participating locations offering free dental care to veterans Saturday, June 27, click here.

Thursday, June 25, 2015

AT&T and NCVC will present a free, exclusive Livestream of Music City July 4th celebrations. Click here for details.

If you would like to help or need cooling assistance you can call 615-862-8860. You can also visit the Metro Action Commission online by clicking here where you will find a link on the right side to the "2015 Fan and Cooling Application."

For Nashville Pride Festival information and tickets, click here.

Wednesday, June 24, 2015

To find out more about this year's Live On The Green as far as purchasing tickets and viewing the lineup, click here.

Tuesday, June 23, 2015

For more information on Austin Peay University's new app, apsu.edu/mobile

To find resources for victims of domestic violence visit, http://www.tncoalition.org

Monday, June 22, 2015

Tips on how to home energy usage, www.energyright.com

More information on job fair in Manchester: www.resourcemfg.com

A dance celebration in Franklin will be performed by the Nashville Ballet at 405 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin. Find tickets here www.franklintn.gov.

Friday, June 19, 2015

Small World Yoga is hosting a free event on Sunday for International Yoga Day. Click here for details.

For more information on the 16th Annual UCO Endeavor Games, visit this website.

To learn more about the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) program in Nashville, click here.

Thursday, June 18, 2015

Click here for a link to LATCH Hardware ratings for child seats.

Nashville Unites Accepting Donations to Support the

Charleston, S.C., Church

Charleston, S.C., Church Donations are being accepted by Nashville Unites to help support the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, where nine people were gunned down. You can donate here: cfmt.org.

Wednesday, June 17, 2015

To map your route with MTA, visit www.nashvillemta.org and click on "Plan a Trip," or call (615) 862-5950. Information for RTA services can be found at www.rtarelaxandride.com or by calling (615) 862-5950.

To donate to the Nashville Rescue Mission, click here.

Tuesday, June 16, 2015

For a list of vehicles involved in the massive airbag recall involving Japanese airbag maker Takata click here .

CMA Fest Information

Bonnaroo Information

Saturday, June 13, 2015

For information on security checkpoint wait times at Nashville International Airport, click here.

Friday, June 12, 2015

The Nashville Rescue Mission is asking for water as they conduct their hot patrols this time of year by making sure that people who are out in the heat have access to drinking water. For more information on how to help, go to their website.

If you'd like to donate to the Springfield Middle School band, visit their Go Fund Me page.

Thursday, June 11, 2015

Music City Star tickets are on sale for July 4. Round-trip tickets cost $14 plus a $1 processing fee and are available for purchase through the Music City Star website at www.musiccitystar.org or at www.ticketsnashville.com with a credit card.

Wednesday, June 10, 2015

Metro Nashville Public Schools has launched a website for taxpayers to keep track of construction across the area. If you want to see how MNPS is spending capital funds to improve schools, click here.

Click here to see a full list of winners from tonight's CMT Music Awards.

Close to 2,000 people are expected to attend a job information session for Under Armour in Mt. Juliet. More information: www.underarmour.jobs.

Need a lift to Bonnaroo? Check this out.

Tuesday, June 9, 2015

A dog was seriously injured after being shot multiple times by an intruder. She is expected to recover and her owner has set up a Go Fund Me account if you'd like to help with medical expenses.

Saturday, June 6, 2015

To learn more about the Hospital Hospitality House of Nashville, visit: http://www.hhhnashville.org/

Thursday, June 4, 2015

How to donate to the Second Harvest Summer Food Program: http://secondharvestmidtn.org/

Want to become a poll worker? It pays $120 for the day. Check out more information here.

A Go Fund Me has been set up to help pay the medical expenses of Brandon Rawls -- who was pulled out to sea by a riptide while celebrating his best friend's wedding.



Tuesday, June 2, 2015

Gaylord has openings for more than 50 housekeeping and lobby attendants at the resort and convention center. Apply online at marriott.com/careers.

Nashville's Metro Action Commission offers summer food services to kids who qualify for free and reduced school meals. Click here for a full list of food service sites.

An online petition has been launched to help start a program for students with intellectual disabilities in Clarksville. Click this link for details.

Monday, June 1, 2015

The local Amazon fullfilment centers are holding a job fair to fill open positions. Visit amazonfulfillmentcareers.com for information.

Visit mnps.org/pages/MNPSVirtualSchool to learn more about Metro Schools' Virtual School program.

You can drink for a good cause this week at nine different Nashville locations. ​Ordering the drink means you'll be raising money for some worthy causes. For more information and a list of participating restaurants, visit negroniweek.com.

Sunday, May 31, 2015

For those in Rutherford County needing to sign up for the emergency notifications, click here.

Saturday, May 30, 2015

A gofundme account has been set up to help out 11-year-old Keon Malone's family as he continues to receive treatment after a shooting on Fern Avenue. Click here to help.

Friday, May 29, 2015

To learn more about Friends of Franklin Parks, LLC, click here.

For more information on the Voices of Music project, visit musicrowstories.com.

The local 4-H group is partnering with the Great American Milk Drive to help food banks increase their milk donations. For information, click here: 4-H Partners For Local Milk Donations.

Thursday, May 28, 2015

Click here for more information on the Precision Medicine Initiative

Wednesday, May 27, 2015

Click here for tickets to the City of Hope Celebrity Softball Challenge.

Tuesday, May 26, 2015

The Tennessee State Library and Archives is hosting a free exhibit showcasing some of their historical maps. Get a preview here. They also have a digitized collection of Civil War love letters from two Sullivan County youth. Get more info on that here.

Click here for tickets to American Girl's grand opening at the CoolSprings Galleria in Franklin.

Visit TPAC's website for information on how to buy tickets for "Newsies."

Monday, May 25, 2015

A Go Fund Me has been set up for Cory Stokes, an 18-year-old who was killed Saturday in a crash in Robertson County.

Friday, May 22, 2015

If you would like to help with the funeral expenses of Constantine Laizure, a Go Fund Me has been set up.

Wednesday, May 20, 2015

To learn more about the Takata air bag recall and to see which vehicles are affected, click here.

The American Academy of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology offers pollen count information on its website. You can check your area by logging onto aaaai.org/global/nab-pollen-counts.

Monday, May 18, 2015

For more information on availability and pricing for U-verse with AT&T GigaPower, click here.

if you'd still like to get some walking in with Mayor Karl Dean as part of the NashVitality program, check out his schedule here.

Sunday, May 17, 2015

Music video about The Contributor newspaper

For more information on “Eye Change: an interchangeable eyewear system!” click here.

Friday, May 15, 2015

For more information on National Safe Boating Week, click here. If you participated in Wear Your Life Jacket To Work Day, you can email photos to tennesseewearit@gmail.com.

There were several walks left through May 22 with the "100 Miles With The Mayor" event. Find out the latest information by clicking here.

Click here for more information on the auction at Steely's Corner in Columbia.



Thursday, May 14, 2015

Friday is bike to work day. Click here for more details.

Wednesday, May 13, 2015

You can now add mountain fungus to the list of things bearing Dolly Parton's famous name. For details visit, CastaneaJournal.org.

Monday, May 11, 2015

For a complete list of job fairs taking place at Goodwill’s 27 Career Solutions centers, visit: http://www.goodwillcareersolutions.org

Friday, May 8, 2015

We have near-record temperatures over the weekend. What better way to cool off than a visit to Nashville Shores. They open this weekend! Get all the information and tickets here: NashvilleShores.com​.

Sunday marks one year since Officer Michael Petrina was struck and killed on Interstate 65. A memorial video has been released to honor Petrina. Watch the entire video here: http://on.nc5.co/1Ipwb2j

To fill out a small business application and for more information on where the MDHA redevelopment districts are visit Nashville.gov.

Thursday, May 7, 2015

If you'd like more information about Operation Song, the group that is helping veterans through music and how to donate to their group, click here: www.operationsong.org

Wednesday, May 6, 2015

Skin damaging and infection-causing products could be lurking in your make-up bag right now, and you don't even realize it. Old cosmetics can pose a risk to your health. For more details on beauty tips, visit www.michellephillips.com. Also find out more on how to spot expired cosmetics.

Tuesday, May 5, 2015

A new celebration of Americana music coming to Nashville is aimed at preserving and showcasing a 1500 mile long stretch of highway from Nashville, down to Louisiana and back up through Alabama. Visit americanamusictriangle.com for more.

Monday, May 4, 2015

Officials in Franklin have asked the public's help in finding a solution in resolving traffic congestion in Cool Springs. For more information, visit tmagroup.org. You can also submit comments via email.

Goodwill Week runs through May 8! They are celebrating by holding dozens of events like job fairs and classes all over Middle Tennessee. For more information, click here.

Starting in two hours, Middle Tennesseans will unite to support the non-profits that make a difference in their communities. Get ready for the 24-hour giving frenzy known as The Big Payback.

Sunday, May 3, 2015

For more information on “100 Miles With The Mayor” and to view the schedule, click here.

Friday, May 1, 2015

Find concert and event schedules for the Ascend Amphitheater by visiting their website.

More information on the Derby-viewing party Saturday: http://frontstretchfest.com/

Thursday, April 30, 2015

May is Nashville Street Food Month. Click here for more: http://on.nc5.co/1OKJbVF

Wednesday, April 29, 2015

A support fund has been set up by the Kentucky Distillers' Association to help victims of Silver Trail Distillery explosion: http://on.nc5.co/1ET1Euz

Tuesday, April 28, 2015

New Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Tim Tebow will be speaking at MTSU this summer. For ticket information, visit ticketmaster.com.

For more information on how to apply for jobs at General Mills, which has just announced plans to expand its Murfreesboro facility, click here.

Monday, April 27, 2015

You can view the full “Crime in Tennessee” report available online by clicking here.

Several groups are soliciting donations for relief efforts in Nepal, after a devastating earthquake ripped through the region over the weekend. More info on how to donate: http://on.nc5.co/1JwvbeI

Saturday, April 25, 2015

For more information on how you can be a St. Jude Hero, click here.

Friday, April 24, 2015

Want to see Garth? Here's the place to get tickets: http://www.garthbrooks.com/tour/knoxville/

Wednesday, April 22, 2015

To learn more about the MyCity Connect initiative, for a chance to get involved in community service organizations and take part in leadership training, click here.

Tuesday, April 21, 2015

September will welcome the Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival to Franklin. Some big artists have already been added to the lineup, including Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow and The Decemberists. MORE: pilgrimagefestival.com.

Poll workers are needed in Davidson County. To apply to be a poll official, click here.

A group of Rutherford County residents is pushing to remove Sheriff Robert Arnold from office. View the online campaign here.

Monday, April 20, 2015

Information on pre-kindergarten registration in Metro Schools can be found online at mnps.org. Pre-K applications are accepted April 20-24.

For more information on rules and guidelines for the “Proud To Be An American” contest for kids ages 5-12, click here. All video entries and parent statements must be emailed to Jayson Davis at jayson@moorecortner.com on or before May 1.

Nashville CARES has teamed up with local restaurants to fight HIV/AIDS in Dining Out for Life.

An information fair will be held Tuesday featuring information about Dal-Tile, the plant and distribution center, jobs and more. Click here for more details.

Parking options for attending Sounds games at First Tennessee Park: parkitdowntown.com. You can also click here to view a map with transportation options.

Saturday, April 18, 2015

To learn more about Raise the Roof and how they are working to help those in Uganda, click here.

Friday, April 17, 2015

Parking options for attending Sounds games at First Tennessee Park: parkitdowntown.com. You can also click here to view a map with transportation options.

Thursday, April 16, 2015

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with funeral expenses for Dillon Stewart who was the victim of a crash in Coopertown. To help out, click here.

Wednesday, April 15, 2015

On site ticket purchases can now be made for the 2015 Nashville Film Festival. Find more infromation here.

The first-ever Metro Transit Fair, called "N-Motion" was held Wednesday at the Farmers' Market. More info: nmotion2015.org

Tuesday, April 14, 2015

Plenty of mid-state runners will lace up their sneakers to run in the Country Music Marathon, and many of those are running for a good cause. For more information, visit stjudeheros.org and runrocknroll.competitor.com/nashville.

A local teacher is riding from sea to shining sea all in the spirit of helping others. Click here for more information on Meigs Middle School teacher Alvin Haney's efforts to raise money for the Fuller Center.

Monday, April 13, 2015

The United Way's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program (VITA) offers free tax help for families who earn less than $60,000. For information on locations, hours, and how to file online, visit the United Way's website.

Sunday, April 12, 2015

For information on the Broken Record Comedy Show, a World Record attempt at the longest stand-up comedy show running April 12-19, click here. You can also learn more by visiting the show’s Facebook page, or click here to hear from the comedians online.

Friday, April 10, 2015

Car lovers from around the world will be in Tennessee tomorrow as a rare automobile hits the auction block. An Aston Martin DB Mark III will be for sale tomorrow in Cumberland Furnance, Tennessee.

Thursday, April 9, 2015

For more information on 100 Miles with the Mayor, click here

For more information on a recall of Sabra Dipping Company’s Classic Hummus, click here.

Wednesday, April 8, 2015

To honor the creatures, the Tennessee State Library and Archives has an online exhibit celebrating the mule. The exhibit can be found online at www.tn.gov.

The lineup for Musicians Corner has been announced. More info here.

Fan voting is open for this year's ACM Awards. Vote here: http://on.nc5.co/1yeyRhl

Tuesday, April 7, 2015

Click here to find out how you can help the Ashland City Flyers youth baseball team.

Monday, April 6, 2015

Do you have a little one entering Kindergarten in the Metro Public Schools system next year? Get all the info you need for registration here: mnps.org.

A job fair will be held at the Goodwill Career Solutions center on Berry Road from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 7. For more information on the two companies looking for new employees, visit either Asurion or LGC Hospitality Staffing online.

For more information on Nashville Fashion Week, visit: nashvillefashionweek.com

Click here for more information on how you can help horses rescued from neglectful conditions in Marshall County.

The Maxwell family in Cumberland Furnace is selling this 1958 Aston Marton D-B Mark 3 coupe at an auction Saturday morning. More info: http://on.nc5.co/1N0C7Dj

Sunday, April 5, 2015

If you would like more information on the Nashville Sounds' tentative 2015 opening day roster, click here.

Friday, April 3, 2015

More information on how to donate to the Nashville Rescue Mission: nashvillerescuemission.org.

Purchase tickets for the City of Hope Celebrity Softball Game here.

Click here to see April's schedule of rabies clinics in Williamson County.

The Metropolitan Nashville Arts Commission is soliciting design proposals from Nashville artists for the next set of public art bicycle racks through the community. For more information, visit www.callforentry.org.

Thursday, April 2, 2015

For more information on the one-of-a-Kind Gibson Les Paul Standard created for the Chris Kyle Memorial Benefit, click here.

Wednesday, April 1, 2015

A man and his kayak partner are racing across Atlantic ocean to fight hunger. Visit his site to learn how to be involved: teambeyond.org/​​

Tips on outdoor burning safety and permits: http://burnsafetn.org/

Tuesday, March 31, 2015

There's still plenty of time to sign up for the Country Music Marathon, half marathon or 5K race. The race is on April 25, and as always will be broadcast on NewsChannel 5. Sign up at runrocknroll.competitor.com/nashville.

Monday, March 30, 2015

Country FanJam slated for June 11-14 at Fairgrounds Nashville

Tennessee farmers who go the extra mile to make sure their crops are safe could soon get some help: http://on.nc5.co/1Igoklk

Saturday, March 28, 2015

th & Broad, visit them online here: To learn more about Broadlandia from 12& Broad, visit them online here: http://www.12thandbroad.com/ broadlandia

Friday, March 27, 2015

The Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America is coming to the Nashville area, Sunday, March 29 for a free homebuyer's workshop, which provides potential home buyers an overview of the NACA product. Get information on their free homebuyer workshop at naca.com.

Thursday, March 26, 2015

A fund has been set up for a family, who lost a father and young daughter in an overnight house fire. You can stop by any First Tennessee Bank and make a donation to the Otey Family Memorial Fund. You can also go to frontporch.house to make an online donation.

Wednesday, March 25, 2015

To take the Bicentennial Mall State Park Survey, click here.

The 23rd Tin Pan South Songwriters Festical is March 24-28. Get the full schedule and list of performers/venues at their site, tinpansouth.com/.

Tuesday, March 24, 2015

For more information on how you can help in the restoration of the Antoinette Hall Opera House in Pulaski, visit Facebook.

Monday, March 23, 2015

For the latest information on Tin Pan South, visit them online here: http://tinpansouth.com/

A celebration of life service for Billy Block will be held at 7 p.m. tonight at the Ryman Auditorium. To donate to the Billy Block Family Fund, visit paypal.com and donate using the email address billyblockfamilyfund@gmail.com.You can also donate via check to Wells Fargo Private Bank on West End Avenue, One American Center Suite 550.

Sunday, March 22, 2015

For more information on how to get individual game tickets for the inaugural season at First Tennessee Park, the new home of the Nashville Sounds, click here.

Thursday, March 19, 2015

Duncan, a diabetic service dog for his owner, is gaining national attention. Find out more by visiting his Facebook page. You can also vote for him by clicking here.

Tuesday, March 17, 2015

Kraft Foods has recalled select codes dates and manufacturing codes of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese boxed dinners due to possible metal pieces. More details here.

A Go Fund Me has been set up for Debbie Ballentine, who recently lost her fight against cancer. If you would like to help her family, click here.

An auction has been planned for items found inside a 200-year-old home in Lynnville. Find more details here.



Friday, March 13, 2015

Click here to view the Tennessee Department of Transportation's pothole repair schedule.

Thursday, March 12, 2015

To download the official 7-Minute Workout, go to: https://7minuteworkout.jnj.com/

The Chemo Care Network

Nextdoor.com is a free social website that links residents of neighborhoods.

Wednesday, March 11, 2015

To find out more about how to donate to families in need, visit Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee online.

For daily pothole patching schedules for each region of the state, visit: www.tdot.state.tn.us/maintenance/potholes.htm. To report potholes to TDOT, send an email to TDOT.Comments@tn.gov.

Monday, March 9, 2015

To help out the family of 15-year-old Da'Vontae Ziegler with the costs of his funeral and burial, you can make a donation here: http://www.gofundme.com/o9i7ss

Goodwill Career Solutions is holding eight job fairs in Middle Tennessee on Tuesday. See the full schedule: http://on.nc5.co/1C0dwYy

Sunday, March 8, 2015

To learn more about the Taste of Williamson, visit them online here: http://www.tasteofwilliamson.com/about

Friday, March 6, 2015

Visit www.whatthehealthapp.com/tennessee to download the app for iPhone/iPad or Android for free.

Thursday, March 5, 2015

The Mayor’s Office, in partnership with Metro Schools, Second Harvest Food Bank, Metro Parks, and other community agencies, will open food distribution locations for Metro school families and other residents who are in need of emergency food boxes. For more infomation click here.

Wednesday, March 4, 2015

For more information on the State of Tennessee's Gift-A-Tag voucher, visit: http://tngiftcenter.com/giftatag/index.html

Many flights at Nashville International Airport have been canceled due to an approaching winter storm. You can check your flight status here: http://on.nc5.co/18R70by

Tuesday, March 3, 2015

State lawmakers want to make flying drones over stadiums illegal in Tennessee. A viral video of July 4, 2014 fireworks prompted the call for legislation. What do you think? Here's the video: youtube.com/watch?v=KJ9KLLCCwqs

Nashville Shores is looking to fill 500 positions this summer. For more details, visit nashvilleshores.com.

Monday, March 2, 2015

It's a popular festival featuring songwriters here in Music City. Fast Access Passes for Tin Pan South go on sale Tuesday morning. For more information, visit tinpansouth.com.

The American Red Cross and its Pint Size Heroes class is in more than a dozen Metro Schools. If you're interested in donating or finding more information, visit redcross.org/blood

Saturday, February 28, 2015

Davidson County residents can pay their property taxes without penalty or interest on Monday -- due to the fact that February 28th falls on a Saturday. You must pay in full at the Howard Office Building or First Tennessee Bank.

Friday, February 27, 2015

Thursday, February 26, 2015

Putnam County is still recovering from a devastating winter storm that moved through Tennessee last week. For more information on how you can help, call 931-646-HELP or visit Samaritan's Purse.

Wednesday, February 25, 2015

A major pet food producer is under fire after a lawsuit said some of its dog food has led to major illness and even death. For more information, visit truthaboutpetfood.com.

Tuesday, February 24, 2015

The Nashville Humane Association is gearing up for a big benefit Wednesday from 6 to 9pm. For information, visit their web site at nashvillehumane.org/.

The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance (TDCI) has cautioned consumers to be alert to potential price gouging following February’s deadly winter ice storms. If you have a problem, you can file a complaint at www.tn.gov/consumer or call toll-free 1-800-342-8385. Consumer Affairs also has a price gouging online complaint form that you can fill out.

Monday, February 23, 2015

The American Red Cross reports a shortage of blood donations in Middle Tennessee after cold weather caused problems with deliveries. They've asked for people to donate. Information can be found on their site: redcross.org/blood

To find out more about Second Harvest Food Bank and how they’re helping families in need after the winter storm, click here.

Thursday, February 19, 2015

Saturday was 50K Tree Day, but it has been rescheduled. Get more information on their site at http://tectn.org/50ktreeday/

Wednesday, February 18, 2015

The Nashville Sounds have postponed Thursday's job fair at Greer Stadium. Details: http://on.nc5.co/1DDt8kB

Shelters Set Up To Accommodate Homeless, Those Without Power

A Go Fund Me account has been set up for Kristi Clark and her son, Carter Oakley, who were struck and killed Monday night while trying to help others who had been involved in a crash on I-65.

For more information on how you can help Sacred Sparks Ministry, visit their website.

Sunday, February 15, 2015

If you applied for the Tennessee Promise last fall, today, Sunday, February 15, is the deadline to apply for Federal Student Aid. Click here to find out more.

Friday, February 13, 2015

Thursday, February 12, 2015

Residents who need help signing up for healthcare under the Affordable Care Act can visit the following locations:



Friday, February 13

9 am - 12 pm Hope Clinic, 1810 Hayes St

9 am - 12 pm Matthew Walker, 1035 14th Avenue North

9 am - 4:30 pm Downtown Library, 615 Church Street

1 pm - 4:30 pm NICE, 417 Welshwood Dr #100



Saturday, February 14

9 am - 4:30 pm Downtown Library, 615 Church Street



Sunday, February 15 *Last Day To Enroll*

10 am - 11 pm Family & Children Services, 201 23rd Avenue North

Tuesday, February 10, 2015

Poetry contest guidelines are available on the Metro Arts website at www.artsnashville.org.

You Have The Power held a screening of "No Girl's Dream," a documentary on human trafficking in Tennessee. MORE: http://www.yhtp.org/

Monday, February 9, 2015

If you are interested in a Greer Stadium sign send an email to: merchandise@nashvillesounds.com. They will respond with what signs are still available.

The Franklin Fire Youth Video Challenge kicks off Monday, February 9, and features a GoPro Hero4 grand prize package valued at more than $500. The contest is open to Williamson County middle school and high school students, ages 11 – 18. Participants are asked to create a video, three minutes or less, that illustrates the theme, “Where there is love, there are smoke alarms.” The deadline to enter is March 31, 2015. For more information please visit www.franklintn.gov/government/fire/youth-video-challenge.

Sunday, February 8, 2015

Affordable Care Act Enrollment Events

To donate money towards funeral expenses for Daniel Winters visit: http://www.gofundme.com/ danielwinters

Saturday, February 7, 2015

A man in Tennessee is creating "incredibly tiny homes."

Friday, February 6, 2015

For more info on ACA enrollment help in Nashville or how to get local assistance, call Seedco at 866-720-1711 or visit www.getcoveredamerica.org/connector/ to find local events or schedule an appointment.

More details on splitsecnd, an emergency assistance service for drivers.

Thursday, February 5, 2015

For more information on Healing Arts Project, Inc. visit healingartsprojectinc.org.

Wednesday, February 4, 2015

For more information on the Community Housing Partnership of Williamson County, click here.

Tuesday, February 3, 2015

For more information about Nashville Rescue Mission’s Hearts of Hope event, go to nashvillerescuemission.org/hearts_of_hope/.

A job fair is being held Wednesday, February 4 for machine operators at VIAM Manufacturing in Manchester. They are looking to fill more than 50 positions in Manchester and Tullahoma. Interested applicants must apply online first at www.staffingsolutions.com and then come for a personal interview at 157 Parktower Rd. Manchester, TN, 37388. Bring two forms of identification.

Monday, February 2, 2015

Expectant mothers may sign up for a free ultrasound from the Volunteer State Community College Sonography Program starting next month. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Monica Pipkins at (615) 230-3339. For more information about the Diagnostic Medical Sonography program, visit www.volstate.edu/DMS.

Open enrollment for Wilson County Schools is underway. Four schools are open, including Carroll-Oakland Elementary, Watertown Elementary, Watertown Middle, and Watertown High School. Parents who are interested can get an application at www.wcschools.com and look for the Open Enrollment tab. Applications are due by Tuesday, March 31.

Thursday, January 29, 2015

To see the latest artwork from Hatch Show Print and to learn the history of the Hatch family, visit: hatchshowprint.com/

Financial Fitness Friday is an initiative taking place at all Regions locations throughout Regions 16 state footprint. For more information on the program or to learn about how you can utilize these free services, visit www.regions.com/advice.rf.

Wednesday, January 28, 2015

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is accepting applications for the 2015 Citizens' Trooper Academy in March. To apply, visit: www.tn.gov/safety.

The Adventure Science Center will host a fundraiser called the Scientia Soirée on Saturday, February 28 to support science enrichment programs. For more information on the event and tickets, visit: http://www.adventuresci.org/events/event/scientia-soiree/

For information about the undeclared peanut allergen found in the Pride of Szeged Hungarian Spice paprika, click here. For a list of other recent food recalls, visit: http://www.fda.gov/

Tuesday, January 27, 2015

Google Fiber is coming to Nashville. Sign up online for updates to see if the service is coming to your address here: google.com/cities/nashville

If you would like to apply to be a Crossing Guard, visit Nashville.gov's website.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture is taking applications for hemp famers. The application and memorandum are available here.

Monday, January 26, 2015

Voting is underway until Feb. 6 in TDOT's safety slogan contest. Votes can be cast here: www.tdot.state.tn.us/dms/default.shtml

Nashville Metropolitan Transit Authority and Regional Transportation Authority of Middle Tennessee will hold five public meetings regarding proposed improvements for its biannual system changes, including a new BRT lite service for Charlotte Avenue. More information can be found here.

It's Bubble Wrap Appreciation Day. Go to on.nc5.co/1Jst5dc for a cool video.

Sunday, January 25, 2015

For more information on the carpeted indoor R/C track visit: Extreme Hobby Shop Indoor R/C Track

Friday, January 23, 2015

A Go Fund Me account has been set up for Jessica Shainberg, a 14-year-old recently diagnosed with a rare spinal condition called Transverse Myelitis.

For more information on Nashville Restaurant week, running from January 19-25, visit their website.

Thursday, January 22, 2015

For more information on Integrated Math at Metro Nashville Public Schools and how it deals with Algebra 1, Algebra 2, and Geometry, visit their site here: http://www.mnps.org/pages/mnps/Academics/Integrated_Math

For more information on New Beginnings, which provides women access to wellness programs, visit their website.

Wednesday, January 21, 2015

A complete listing of job fairs taking place at Goodwill’s 29 Career Solutions centers can be found at www.goodwillcareersolutions.org.

Tuesday, January 20, 2015

If you would like to find out more information about getting healthy food delivered to your home, visit Green BEAN Delivery. Just select the Greater Nashville Area to get started.

Monday, January 19, 2015

For more information about Franklin's Old, Old Jail visit:

http://www.historicfranklin.com/old-old-jail

http://www.historicfranklin.com/old-old-jail The 12th Annual Main Street Brewfest in Franklin is set for March 14, 2015. Tickets are on sale now. Go to downtownfranklintn.com/events/brewfest/ for more information.

It's Nashville Restaurant Week! For a list of participating restaurants go to http://nashvilleoriginals.com/nashville-restaurant-week/ where you can also find links to their menus.

To help officials in Murfreesboro with their plan for the next five years, click here to take part in the Murfreesboro Homelessness Survey.

Thursday, January 15, 2015

For more information of Mt. Zion's Church Fit initiative: www.mtzionnashville.org

Nashville Originals Restaurant Week

Vince Gill joined Frontier Communications, Dish Network and CoBank to announce a city revitalization contest. Multiple towns, including Cookeville, are bidding for a chance to win millions of dollars to invest in their communities. For more information, click here.

The new state maps are out for 2015. If you would like a copy, you can downtown one from TDOT's website or order one online.

Wednesday, January 14, 2015

Local Events, Activities For Martin Luther King Jr. Day

View a "Prostate Cancer Calculator" for men.

Dollywood Entertainment is holding auditions in Nashville for their 2015 season. Auditions will be held on Saturday, January 17, at Rocketown on 4th Avenue South. Visit Dollywood's website for more details.

There are several locations in the Middle Tennessee area that offer free mammograms and clinical breast exams to women without insurance. Click here for the full list of locations.

Community leaders want anyone possible to attend a listening session with Fort Campbell and Army leaders on January 20 to explain the importance of keeping soldiers here. The meeting will be held from 6-8:30 p.m. at the Fort Campbell Family Resource Center (FRC) located at 1501 William C. Lee Road. Attendees can enter at Gate 1 with a valid photo ID card, beginning at 4 p.m. Attendees will be allowed entrance to the FRC building beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, January 13, 2015

To sign up to volunteer for Hands On Nashville on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, go to www.hon.org/mlkday

Monday, January 12, 2015

To help sponsor students to see Selma click here.

Tennessee State Parks is interested in finding out what park visitors think about Bledsoe Creek State Park's current condition, in addition to their thoughts on amenities, recreation activities and the various services they seek when selecting any park to visit. The survey is available through Jan. 30, and can be accessed by visiting on.nc5.co/14qO8gl.

Information about the lottery computer program failure is available at mnps.org.

Friday, January 9, 2015

A woman who recently found 336 cans of cream of celery soup on her porch has now created a non-profit.

Thursday, January 8, 2015

For more information on this year's Bonnaroo, visit their website or call 1-844-ROO-2015.

Wednesday, January 7, 2015

Tuesday, January 6, 2015

Monday, January 5, 2015

Information about the Nashville Boat Show is available at: www.nashvilleboatshow.com

Friday, January 2, 2015