Police Search For Gunman In Little Ceasar's Robbery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Metro Nashville Police detectives have asked for the public's help in identifying a gunman who robbed a Little Ceasars Pizza in South Nashville.

The robbery happened Thrusday, January 19 around 7:30 p.m. at the Little Ceasars on Franklin Pike.

The gunman, who was described as a teen who wore a black hoodie, black pants, and a gray mask over his face, walked into the restaurant and behind the counter where he pointed the gun at the clerk and demanded cash.

Surveillance video from the business shows that the gunman has tattoos on the back of his left hand.

An employee noticed that he had dreads underneath the hood. The gunman appeared startled when he fired a round into the floor as the employee was complying with his robbery demands.

Police asked anyone recognizing the gunman call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.