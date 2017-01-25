Emmy award winning anchor Amy Watson grew up just across the Tennessee border in western Kentucky in Murray. She attended Murray State University and graduated with a Bachelors of Arts in journalism, with minors in political science and German.

Before coming to Nashville, Amy worked in Chattanooga, Cape Girardeau, Mo., and Paducah, Ky.

In her career, Amy has had numerous Emmy nominations. She also earned Associated Press awards for news writing, features and special projects - along with an RTNDA national award for Best Feature.

Her three favorite trophies are at home - Aaron, Sarah and Anna. Amy has been married to her husband, Derrick, since 1993.

Not only is Amy an award-winning anchor and reporter, she is also a published children's book author. Her first book, "Hairdresser's Baby," was released in 2003, and her second book, "Ellicott Moon," is awaiting release.