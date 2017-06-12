Brandon joined NewsChannel5 in September 2016.

He came to Nashville from KWTX in Waco, TX. During his two years, he covered several topics including the Twin Peaks biker shooting, a fatal shooting of a local police chief at a nightclub and school education stories.

Prior to Waco, Brandon worked in Scottsbluff, Nebraska braving below zero degree winter temperatures and learning about the agricultural way of life.

Brandon jumped into his broadcasting career at WFSB-TV in Hartford, Connecticut as an associate producer. In 2012, he helped cover the Boston Marathon bombings and the deadly Sandy Hook Elementary school shootings.

Before landing a job at WFSB, Brandon graduated from Elon University in North Carolina with a Bachelor of Art’s degree in Broadcast Journalism.

Brandon calls Bloomfield, Connecticut home and in his spare time he enjoys listening to country music and ‘soca,' a genre of music in the Caribbean. Volunteering is also a passion of Brandon's.

He is thrilled to call Nashville home and is ready to share our viewers' stories.

Feel free to say hello or suggest a news story to Brandon at brandon.marshall@newschannel5.com.