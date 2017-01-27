Dan Kennedy joined the News Channel 5 morning team in June 2016, and he's excited to call Nashville his new home.

Dan is no stranger to the Volunteer State. He was born and raised in Chattanooga, where he most recently worked for three years as a reporter and anchor at WRCB. He's covered a variety of stories, including the July 16th murder of five U.S. service members in what's considered by many to be Chattanooga's darkest day.

Dan is a graduate of the University of Missouri where he majored in Broadcast Journalism and minored in Business. While in Columbia, he worked as a reporter for KOMU 8 News. He loves to follow Mizzou football and is looking forward to attending some Titans, Predators and Sounds' games.

Away from the station, Dan enjoys running, swimming and playing golf. In May 2015, he completed the Chattanooga Ironman 70.3 while raising money for The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. He's always looking to tell a good story and would love to hear from you: Dan.Kennedy@NewsChannel5.com.