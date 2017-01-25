You can catch Emily Luxen anchoring the evening news on the weekends, and reporting on all the latest breaking news around Middle Tennessee three days a week. She joined the NewsChannel 5 team as a reporter in February of 2012.

Emily is a proud native Texan, who is always happy to talk about her hometown of Dallas, her love of great Mexican food, and her undying support of the Dallas Cowboys and Mavericks. However, she loves living and working in Nashville.

Before coming to Nashville, Emily was the lead evening reporter at WBRC-TV in Birmingham, Alabama. During her four years there, she covered stories ranging from the deadly tornadoes in April of 2011, to NASCAR races at Talladega, to University of Alabama football games. Prior to Birmingham, she was the main evening news anchor and producer at KFDX-TV in Wichita Falls, Texas, and an anchor, producer and reporter at KOMU-TV in Columbia, Missouri. She graduated from the University of Missouri School of Journalism. Go Tigers!

Emily is honored to be a part of the NewsChannel 5 family and work alongside so many talented journalists. When she's not at work, you can find Emily shopping, working out, watching movies and sports, reading a good biography, and checking out the many great restaurants around Nashville.