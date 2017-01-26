Jason Lamb joined the NewsChannel 5 Network as a reporter in December 2012.

He comes to Nashville from Anchorage, Alaska where he was a reporter for KTUU-TV, covering everything from Sarah Palin's Vice Presidential run and the death of Sen. Ted Stevens to a volcanic eruption and the Iditarod Sled Dog Race.



Before working in Alaska, Jason was a reporter for KOMU-TV in Columbia, Missouri.



Jason's storytelling has been honored with a national Edward R. Murrow Award for writing, a national Sigma Delta Chi Award for feature reporting and two national Gabriel Awards. He has also received a regional Murrow Award for writing, along with two EMMY nominations.



Jason grew up in Beaverton, Oregon - outside of Portland. He graduated from the University of Missouri with degrees in Journalism and Political Science. While in school, he spent two summers as an intern for KPTV-TV

in Portland.



Jason's excited to tell the stories of Middle Tennessee. If you have a story to tell, send him an email at jlamb@newschannel5.com. You can also friend him on Facebook at NC5JasonLamb or Twitter @NC5_JasonLamb.