Jonquil Newland joined the News Channel 5 team in August 2014 as a general assignment reporter.

She comes to Nashville from WRCB in Chattanooga, Tennessee but is no stranger to Music City. Originally from Grand Rapids, Michigan, Jonquil spent the majority of her life in the Volunteer State. She grew up outside of Nashville, in Bellevue and in Spring Hill. She is a Spring Hill High School graduate. After high school Jonquil spent her college years on Rocky Top at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville and traveled the world with the Pride of the Southland Marching Band.

While in college Jonquil worked with journalists at WBIR in Knoxville before heading to West Tennessee for her first on-air job in Jackson. While there, she covered big stories including the assassination threat on then-Senator Barack Obama, the 2010 floods that devastated parts of Middle and West Tennessee, and the disappearance of nursing student Holly Bobo.

After three years at WBBJ, Jonquil moved east to Chattanooga. While there she covered many weather related stories including the aftermath of a deadly tornado outbreak. She later became the producer and anchor of the weekend morning newscast.

The award-winning journalist is excited to move back home and is looking forward to getting to know Music City all over again. After all, a lot has changed since she was last here. When she’s not at work you can find Jonquil hiking the local trails or finding the closest Zumba class. If you have a news tip or idea you’d like to share you can contact Jonquil at jnewland@newschannel5.com.