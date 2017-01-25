Kelly Cox is a Tennessee girl through and through. She grew up, the middle of three children, in a rural area outside of Maryville,Tenn. Her mom, a Tennessee school teacher, remembers her doing "mock weather forecasts" into a wooden kitchen spoon by the age of 5! Little did she know then it would become a career.

Kelly went on to graduate as the Valedictorian of Heritage High School, and in 1997 she was named the Tennessee State Youth Volunteer of the Year.

She attended Middle Tennessee State University on the Presidential Scholarship. While at MTSU she was the weather anchor for the student news station, helped start the school's first morning news show, was active in Alpha Delta Pi Sorority, worked with the Nashville Ronald McDonald House, served as Panhellenic Council Vice President, and graduated Suma cum laude.

She left Murfreesboro for Macon, Ga. There she was the weekend weather anchor and weekday feature reporter for Fox 24 News. From there she moved to Shreveport Louisiana where she served as the morning show meteorologist for NBC affiliate, KTAL.

From hurricanes to tornadoes, in her two years there she coved some of the nations most volatile weather. In 2003 she returned home to the Volunteer State as a Meteorologist for Knoxville's CBS station, WVLT. While there she volunteered at schools and with animal charities and learned more about forecasting in Tennessee's complex climate.

Kelly has a degree in Broadcast Meteorology from Mississippi State University, is a storm spotter for the National Weather Service, and is a member of both the American Meteorological Society and the National Weather Association.

In her spare time she enjoys swimming, boating, SCUBA diving, hiking, camping, church activities, country music, live theatre, bargain shopping and watching "sappy chick flicks."

