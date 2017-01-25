Kimberly Davis is an Emmy award winning journalist who joined the NewsChannel 5 team as a reporter in November 2015.

Prior to joining WTVF-TV, Kimberly worked for KTTC-TV in Rochester, Minnesota where she covered several national stories, including the arrest of a former Wisconsin police officer accused of murdering two women found inside suitcases, and the cancellation of the Dalai Lama’s U.S. appearances after visiting the Mayo Clinic.

Kimberly was honored with an Emmy award for her coverage of breaking news as part of KTTC’s continuing team coverage of the drastic overnight impact of a blizzard that buried parts of southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa.

The New Jersey native graduated from Rowan University in Glassboro, New Jersey with a Bachelor's degree in Communications, Radio Television Film and a minor in Education. While working towards her degree, Kimberly was a part of the Rowan Television Network. She also interned at Comcast SportsNet in Philadelphia where she covered Sixers, Flyers, and Phillies pre- and post-game news conferences.

Kimberly is a proud member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and the National Association of Black Journalists.

In addition to Journalism, Kimberly is a fan of the arts and loves to sing, and perform in her spare time. She also enjoys spending time with her dog-son Stanley, also known as Stan the man.