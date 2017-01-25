Matthew Torres joined NewsChannel 5 in December 2014 as a morning reporter.

Prior to moving to Nashville, Matthew was a multimedia journalist and weekend anchor at KTAB-TV (CBS) in Abilene, Texas. There he covered a variety of big stories from a wildfire that evacuated a town to the primary elections in Austin.

He’s a proud Texan and calls Dallas home but is very excited to be living in Music City. Matthew is no stranger to moving around and adjusting to new cultures. He was born in Manila, Philippines and moved to Calgary, Canada when he was 7. Matthew then moved to Frisco, Texas in the middle of high school where he helped with the school's television program and found his love for broadcasting.

Matthew has been nominated with a Lone Star EMMA for Feature Reporting. He previously worked as a field producer for AXS TV and was a director for Createvation Media in Dallas.

Matthew graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Converged Broadcast Media from the University of North Texas in Denton, Texas (Go Mean Green!). While in college, he was awarded with two Lone Star Emmy’s for Best Newscast and Hard News Reporting for his coverage of the Occupy Movement in Dallas.

When he's not chasing after breaking news, Matthew finds a reason to travel and try as many new restaurants as possible. If you ask him to go to brunch, he will certainly not turn it down.

You can catch Matthew on NewsChannel 5 This Morning from Wednesday through Sunday.