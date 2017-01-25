Rebecca Schleicher

After nearly a decade away from home, Rebecca is thrilled to be back in the South!

Originally from Atlanta, this Georgia Peach comes to M iddle Tennessee after working two years as a reporter and morning co-anchor at FOX 25 in Oklahoma City. There she spent much of her time chasing tornadoes, surviving massive hail storms and advocating for members of the community who didn't get a fair shake. Rebecca loves holding people in power accountable. When she worked at KCEN in Waco, Texas, her series of reports on a s heriff accused of sexual harassment preceded an election where citizens voted him out of office. Her crowning achievement in Oklahoma City was a series of reports on long-time contaminated water that led to dozens of health problems for people in the surrounding communities. She traveled to the EPA to find out why it was taking decades to clean up the mess.

A proud Longhorn, Rebecca graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with honors and degrees in both j ournalism and g overnment. While at school she was also a cheerleader for the Horns before she took time off to spend a semester in Tel Aviv, where she lived for 7 months.

Rebecca joined the NewsChannel 5 team in May 2015 and immediately fell in love with Nashville. You can watch her weeknights during NewsChannel 5 at 10pm .

When she's not at work you can find her walking her dog Rondo or trying all the new restaurants in town. Really -- she wants to try all of them.