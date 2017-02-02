Sophie Nielsen-Kolding joined the NewsChannel 5 team in July of 2016 after working for two years as a reporter for NBC-2 in Southwest Florida.



As a graduate of Elon University in North Carolina, Sophie loves the south and is thrilled to continue her career as a journalist in Nashville after a few stops along the way. Sophie grew up in a number of countries overseas, moving five times before heading to the U.S. for college. After obtaining a degree in broadcast journalism, Sophie spent two years in Peoria, Illinois where she reported during the week and produced and anchored the weekend edition newscasts. During her time there she spent months reporting on the aftermath of an EF4 tornado that devastated entire neighborhoods in Central Illinois, and flooding that that had submerged towns several months earlier.



It was after two brutally cold winters that she decided to pack up and head south to Florida. There Sophie broke the story of how powerful narcotic painkillers had disappeared from county ambulances, leading to changes in county policy. She also won an Associated Press award in the weather reporting category for a story she did on rip currents.



As much as Sophie misses the gulf beaches of Naples, she couldn’t be more excited to call Nashville her new home. A big fan of live music and trying new restaurants, she thinks she’ll fit right in.



Sophie considers herself a passionate journalist. She loves keeping an eye on how local government spends your tax dollars, how law enforcement follows up on the crimes affecting your communities, and how everyday citizens are working to make your home state a better place to live. She’s excited to live and work in Nashville and wants to hear from you! To pass along a story idea or tip, send an email to: sophie.nielsen-kolding@newschannel5.com