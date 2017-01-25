Emmy award winning anchor Steve Hayslip joined WTVF late in 1999 as morning anchor-reporter. He says he's excited to be working at NewsChannel 5, with "so many gifted journalists."

Before coming to Nashville, Steve worked at WREG-TV in his hometown of Memphis, Tenn., as an anchor-reporter from 1986 to 1999. Many of Steve's West Tennessee admirers e-mailed NewsChannel 5 about what a prize he is.

Other assignments have been weekend anchor at KFSM-TV in Fort Smith, Ark., from 1985 to '86, and morning anchor-reporter at WSIL-TV in southern Illinois in 1984.

It was in Southern Illinois where Steve attended college (Southern Illinois University-Carbondale), that he met his wonderful wife, Kathy.

"We have three terrific children: Andy, Elizabeth, and Paul," Steve brags. "My free time is spent hanging out with them, playing sports, or tinkering on antique cars."

"I always say being a journalist is the greatest job in the world," Steve says, "because it takes you places you never dreamed possible." Steve's covered all kinds of stories from Presidential Inaugurations to the Oklahoma City Bombing. All changed him, Steve says.

Steve is looking forward to meeting everyone he can during his travels around the NewsChannel 5 viewing area.