Allman Brothers Band member Butch Trucks dies

A founding member of the Allman Brothers Band has died in West Palm Beach.
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 11: Butch Trucks recieves his award at the 54th Annual Grammy Special Merit Awards at The Wilshire Ebell Theatre on February 11, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Toby Canham/Getty Images)
Allman Brothers Band member Butch Trucks has died at age 69.
Trucks was a co-founder of the band and played drums. A cause of death has not been released, according to Rolling Stone.
Trucks was in West Palm Beach, Florida when he died.