Bluegrass Duo Dailey & Vincent To Join Grand Ole Opry

Current
Cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 61°
LO: 45°
HI: 45°
LO: 28°
HI: 33°
LO: 25°
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The bluegrass music super-duo of Jamie Dailey and Darrin Vincent has been invited to become official members of the Grand Ole Opry.
Dailey & Vincent have been three time-winners of the International Bluegrass Music Association's Entertainer of the Year award and three-time Grammy nominees as a duo. They will be formally inducted into the Opry on March 11.
Marking their tenth year as a duo, Dailey & Vincent have made 100 appearances at the Opry, including a performance on Friday night.
During the show, Opry member Marty Stuart invited the duo to join the Opry. Dailey said the invitation was "one of the most special things that has ever happened to us."
The mother of a 29-year-old man who was hit and killed while walking to a corner store in Cookeville last year is outraged over the district…
The body of an elderly woman has been recovered from a lake in Hickman County.
Strong to severe storms could hit Middle Tennessee as a disturbance moves across the area.
Breweries in Tennessee are benefiting from a new beer law that took effect January 1st.
An 80-year-old Madison home with ties to the King of Rock could soon be torn down and replaced with a car wash.
Like most years, one of the most popular New Year's resolutions in 2017 is weight loss.
A man was taken to an area hospital after he was struck by a car, then beaten and robbed in Nashville.
One-year-old formerly conjoined twin girls from Nigeria are continuing their recovery at a Tennessee hospital.