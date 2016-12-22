School Patrol: Snow Bubbles At Family Lab

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Adventure Science Center offers a series of "Family Lab" classes where kids and their caretakers can have fun together while learning more about science.

School Patrol's Family Lab focused on snow bubbles. Students learned how to make snow, even when the weather outside isn't quite wintry.

The kids had the chance to make the snow bubbles, using dry ice and snowballs made from polymer.

Tonight's School Patrol took place at the Adventure Science Center.