3 new products helping you get ready faster in the morning

As much as we all like to look fashion magazine ready when we go out, we also don't want to spend a lot of time or money to do it.

From shaving to make-up applying, even to grooming your pets, Jared Cotter's got 3 ways you can make family grooming take less time, meaning more time to scroll through your Facebook feed before actually getting ready.

1. The Goatee Saver

Sure, shavers come with different sizes, but who has time to look through a bunch of drawers for the right trim? Ditch the accessories and just pick up the Goatee Saver. It comes with a template that you can put over your mouth and shave around for a precise goatee cut every time.

Stay trimmed for less for around $20.

2. The Vamp Stamp

Ladies, we love the look the perfect winged eyeliner to match - but we do not love having to spend 10 minutes in the mirror trying to get it right. Now you can slay without wasting time thanks to the Vamp Stamp. Just dip the stamp into the eyeliner ink, and press it onto your eyelid for a look that says, "I spent 30 minutes on this makeup", when it really only took you 30 seconds.

Upgrade your look for around $25 per stamp.

3. The Puff-N-Fluff

We want our pets to look their best but since dogs are usually big fans of getting messy, and not big fans of towels, consider the Puff-N-Fluff. The drying jacket goes around your pup, then you attach a blow dryer to the hose to circulate air around your pup. Fido gets dryer than he/she would with a towel and faster than an air dry, saving your outfit after you walk him/her in the rain.

Pick one up for your hound, starting at around $35 (treats not included).

What is the one thing you can't get ready without? Tell us on our Facebook page, @TheListShowTV.