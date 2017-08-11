Adventureworks Offers Escape From Hustle & Bustle

I love the city, but sometimes all of that Nashville “hustle and bustle,” really gets old. That’s how I found out about Adventureworks. Located about 40 minutes from the heart of downtown, this place is the perfect outdoor escape. They have it all: ziplining, an adventure weekend, aerial treetop tours, and the list goes on. What really makes the Kingston Springs location a “Must City Must” is their signature zip line course. Gear up, and don’t look down, at least that’s what I did. I was soaring high, zooming past trees, and having an absolute blast on this adventure. The instructors make sure you zip with ease and stay safe, while you enjoy the ride. Their original Adventurepark course includes a 9-line canopy tree top zip line tour that provides 90 minutes of fun. Check them out online to book a tour.