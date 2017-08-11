Axe Tossing At Throw Nashville

1:48 PM, Aug 11, 2017

At "Throw Nashville," you literally can throw axes for fun. Head to East Nashville for this “Music City Must,” even if you don’t really have the best aim.

What?! This actually exists right here in Nashville? Yeah, that was my reaction when I heard about “Throw Nashville” for the first time. Yes people – it’s a place where you literally can throw axes for fun! Head to East Nashville for this “Music City Must,” even if you don’t really have the best aim! I think it’s a great idea if you’re looking for something different to do. There are two “throw lanes” with a wooden target at the end, and a coach, who’s always there to guide you.

It really is unlike any other experience in Nashville. Don’t worry! I found it to be extremely safe with Founder Jonathan League there to help you take out your anger, have some fun, or feel like you’re a barbarian – whatever you desire! Check them out online. I’m glad I did!

 

