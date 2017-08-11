Axe Tossing At Throw Nashville

What?! This actually exists right here in Nashville? Yeah, that was my reaction when I heard about “Throw Nashville” for the first time. Yes people – it’s a place where you literally can throw axes for fun! Head to East Nashville for this “Music City Must,” even if you don’t really have the best aim! I think it’s a great idea if you’re looking for something different to do. There are two “throw lanes” with a wooden target at the end, and a coach, who’s always there to guide you.

It really is unlike any other experience in Nashville. Don’t worry! I found it to be extremely safe with Founder Jonathan League there to help you take out your anger, have some fun, or feel like you’re a barbarian – whatever you desire! Check them out online. I’m glad I did!