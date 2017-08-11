Donato's Nashville-Inspired Hot Chicken Pizza

You’ll never have to convince me to eat a pizza, and when it’s a "Hot Chicken Pizza," I’ll probably eat the whole thing! You can find this Nashville-inspired pie at Donato’s. The company brought their flavor to Nashville a couple of years ago, and until now, I always ordered their famous pepperoni pizza. Well, now my order is this Music City Must! Every bite has crispy hot chicken, pepper jack cheese, jalapeno peppers, dill pickles and ranch drizzle! It’s so good! If Nashville had a flavor, I would say that this pizza is what it would taste like! Feeling hungry? Head here.