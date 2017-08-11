Fido Coffee Shop's Scrambled Eggs Breakfast

1:57 PM, Aug 11, 2017
1:57 PM, Aug 11, 2017

Who hasn’t stopped by Fido coffee shop for an afternoon of latte-sippings? Locals and tourists alike flock to this extremely hip Hillsboro café. They even have an American-style menu, full of local farm-fresh ingredients – but the one plate that passed my test is “Pete’s Breakfast.”

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Who hasn’t stopped by Fido coffee shop for an afternoon of latte-sippings? All the locals, from college students, top music execs, and other “in-the-know” Nashvillians crowd to this extremely hip Hillsboro café. They even have an American-style menu, full of local farm-fresh ingredients – BUT the one plate that passed my test is “Pete’s Breakfast.” It’s literally named after one of Fido’s longest-tenured employees, Pete! Talk about delicious - scrambled eggs with tomatillo salsa, jack and cheddar cheese, your choice of chorizo, local sausage OR veggie sausage, and it even comes served with hash browns, salsa, sour cream and flour tortillas. With all that flavor, it fills you up – I have to declare this a “Music City Must” for sure! Swing by their Hillsboro location at 1812 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37212

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top