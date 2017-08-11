Fido Coffee Shop's Scrambled Eggs Breakfast

Who hasn’t stopped by Fido coffee shop for an afternoon of latte-sippings? All the locals, from college students, top music execs, and other “in-the-know” Nashvillians crowd to this extremely hip Hillsboro café. They even have an American-style menu, full of local farm-fresh ingredients – BUT the one plate that passed my test is “Pete’s Breakfast.” It’s literally named after one of Fido’s longest-tenured employees, Pete! Talk about delicious - scrambled eggs with tomatillo salsa, jack and cheddar cheese, your choice of chorizo, local sausage OR veggie sausage, and it even comes served with hash browns, salsa, sour cream and flour tortillas. With all that flavor, it fills you up – I have to declare this a “Music City Must” for sure! Swing by their Hillsboro location at 1812 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37212