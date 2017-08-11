Flipside's ‘The Big Fix' Not Your Typical Bloody Mary

On any given weekend, it’s common knowledge around Nashville, that you can find folks flocking to brunch at Flipside, a hot spot restaurant in the 12 South neighborhood. But what goes great with brunch? Yep, that’s right, a good ole Bloody Mary. But Flipside doesn’t just serve your typical Bloody Mary. Nope! They serve a monster of a drink called “The Big Fix.” It’s basically a drink AND meal in one! This behemoth 22 oz. Bloody Mary is handmade, and loaded with chicken, crab legs, tater tots, pickles, bacon, and Tito’s vodka. If “hair of the dog” is what you need after a long night out, consider this drink the whole pack of dogs. This Bloody Mary has my approval to be a “Music City Must” without a doubt. If you dare, head to 2403 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37204 and try it for yourself. Or check it out online.