Greko Greek Street Food Offers Taste Of Athens

It doesn’t get any more authentic than this! That’s why I decided to check out Greko Greek Street Food, Nashville’s ONLY authentic Greek restaurant. As soon as you walk into this East Nashville hotspot, you feel like you’ve landed in Athens. Everywhere you look you’ll find hints of the owner’s Greek heritage and rich culture, especially, in the flavors of their vibrant cuisine. There’s lamb, pork souvlaki, and of course, gyros. But, what really caught my attention, was their grilled octopus! How Greek is that?! You’ll get two octopus skewers grilled, topped with herbs, olive oil and lemon. It’s official, a little bit of Greece has landed in Music City. Check out their menu. Take a bite at 704 Main Street.