Hattie B's, Christie Cookie Create 'Nashville Hot Cookie'

1:35 PM, Aug 11, 2017

Hattie B’s Hot Chicken and Christie Cookie have teamed up to create the “Nashville Hot Cookie,” packed with chocolate chips, cayenne and chili pepper.

it’s a perfect match! When I found out Hattie B’s Hot Chicken and Christie Cookie were teaming up, I knew a “Music City Must” was in the making. Man, was I right! For a limited time only, the “Nashville Hot Cookie” is being served at both hot chicken restaurants locations in town. When I took my first bite of this Music City creation, my first thought was - this tastes like hot chocolate with a kick. The spice is so nice when you take a bite out of this cookie. This dark chocolate treat is packed with chocolate chips, cayenne and chili pepper. If you’re having some hot chicken today, you’ll definitely want to try this dessert to go along with it! Click here for more. 

