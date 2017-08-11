Porter Road Butcher Offers Neighborhood Feel, Quality Products

Want to know where your food is coming from? Well then, you MUST check out Porter Road Butcher! This place gives you that small town feel with their awesome customer service. It’s a neighborhood butcher shop, providing high-quality products to the hungry folks of Nashville. PRB has grass-fed meats and fine local products. They actually hand cut all of our meats right in front of you. Go in, tell em’ what you want, and walk out happy. That’s why I consider this, a definite “Music City Must.” Check out their website.