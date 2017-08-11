Steaming Goat's 'Cuba South'

No, they don’t actually serve goat, but they do serve other delicious meals! Not only is the owner Jeff Romstedt a blast to order with, but his food is excellent, too! There’s one item though, that made my ‘Music City Must’ list, and it’s called the “Cuba South.” Jeff packs the sandwich with pulled pork, carved ham, Swiss Cheese and tops it with homemade pickles, coleslaw, and his secret Cuban Goat Sauce. Being a steam-machine, Jeff steamed the Cuban South to perfection with pork au jus sauce. Remember, the food is great and NO goats were harmed in the making of this menu! To find out where he’ll be parked next just click here.