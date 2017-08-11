The Grilled Cheeserie Has Amazing Milkshakes

Sure, sure you’ve heard about the Grilled Cheeserie - one of Nashville’s top hotspots to grab a tasty lunch. Trust me, they have some of the best gourmet grilled sandwiches. But, I’ve discovered a hidden secret that has nothing to do with a grill or cheese for that matter. It’s their milkshakes! I tried their milkshake of the month “Peach Be With You” and it was definitely a Music City Must! It’s even made with ingredients from right here in Middle Tennessee! Swing by their Hillsboro location at 2003 Belcourt Avenue Nashville, TN 37212 or check them out online.