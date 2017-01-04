Learn About The New Retirement

Millions of Americans put money into a 401(k) plan, hoping it will one day lead to a comfortable retirement. But fees can chip away at your retirement, often costing tens of thousands of dollars.

A typical two-income couple will pay more than 150,000 in fees over the course of their lives. That’s a lot of money coming out of your nest egg you could have later on. Consumer Reports says look for plan offerings with lower fees.

A good option - “Target Date Funds” for your 401(k) - which relocate over time based on your expected retirement date. Consumer Reports found fees as low as .15 percent. And it pays to start planning early.

At the very least, save enough to take full advantage of your company’s 401(k) match. Many investors aren’t taking high fees lying down. The Supreme Court found in favor of 401K investors in just one case we looked at - employees of Edison International.