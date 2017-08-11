Who can say no to snacks?

I think it's time we all accepted the fact that in 20 or 30 years, the world will be owned by Amazon. You can already buy everything from super glue to matcha tea to designer jeans on the website and since their purchase of Whole Foods, it seems the company is poised for domination. And to sweeten the deal, now they're adding snack sample boxes to the mix.
What are snack sample boxes you ask? Well, they're pretty much exactly what they sound like. For a limited time, you can buy one for $9.99 and receive an equivalent credit for anything on the Amazon website.
These boxes tend to sell out quickly, but you can always sign up to be notified via email when they're back in stock. It's like Christmas in your inbox!
You're limited to one snack sample box per customer, unfortunately, but that doesn't mean the whole house can't team up and buy one each. And another note: you have to be an Amazon Prime member to qualify for the promotion. So if you hadn't already jumped on the free two-day shipping bandwagon (along with a host of other truly excellent perks), now is the time to do it. Do it for the snacks!
Each snack pack contains 10 items or more from a number of participating brands. Currently, the box includes Emerald Cashews in the Sea Salt and Pepper flavor (a personal favorite of mine–highly recommend), Emerald Salty Sweet Chocolate Peanut Butter Mixed Nuts, Nut Harvest Nut & Fruit Mix, Wickedly Prime Soft Shell Almonds, Dry Roasted & Salted, Planters P3 Portable Protein Pack, an Init Nut & Fruit Bar, POPCORNERS Carnival Kettle flavored Popped Corn Chips (trade secret: these are also sold at Costco and they almost always have free samples in the snack aisle...don't miss out), Kettle Potato Chips Cooked in 100% Avocado Oil, Chili Lime flavor, Off The Eaten Path Veggie Crisps, Wickedly Prime Pea Crisps and Off The Eaten Path Hummus Crisps.
Overall, this is an excellent mix of salty and sweet items, most of which are pretty healthy, so you can have your snack and eat it too, sans guilt. And, FYI, they also have a baby snack sample box for $4.99 that is offered under the same terms and conditions. While samples may vary, it seems like no matter what you get, it will be tasty. So what are you waiting for?
There's also one for dog food and treats samples for just $11.99 and another for nutrition and wellness samples!