Save on backpacks and lunch boxes from Gymboree

Gymboree has been the go-to store for back to school savings. They've offered up to 75 percent off must-have school supplies, and now they're keeping the money-saving deals going.
Certain backpacks and lunch boxes are on sale for less than $10 when you shop now—in other words, if you haven't already gotten your kids fully stocked to head back to school, now's the time to do so!
Select backpacks are as low as $8.50 (regularly $24.95) and lunch boxes are $9.98 (regularly $19.95). So, no matter what your kids have in tow, you'll be able to ensure they can easily carry things wherever they go—without breaking the bank.
Here are just some of the deals you'll find when you shop from Gymboree:
Girls' Gymgo Backpack
This bag is perfect for storing clothes for after school practice, gym class and dance lessons. So, be sure your busy daughter has this on-hand by the time the school year is underway. It's on sale for just $8.50 right now.
Boys' Gymgo Backpack
Whether you're shopping for your daughter or son, you can make sure they have the carry-all they'll need for less than $10. The "boy version" of this backpack is going for only $9.00.
Sparkle Leopard Lunchbox
This fun, glitter-covered lunch box will ensure your kid's going back to school in style! It's on sale for $9.98, which equals a savings of 50 percent for you!
Moto Lunchbox
This motorcycle-inspired lunch box is perfect for the kid who's always on the go! It's going for just $9.98 right now.
Moto Backpack
You can even find matching backpacks and lunch boxes. This backpack is a little more pricey, coming in at $18.48, but it would only cost you $28.46 to own the matching set, and that's not bad at all.
Ice Cream Backpack
This backpack may cost more than the gymgo versions, but it also offers two main compartments and side pockets, so it's got plenty of room for storage. Plus, it still comes in under $20, and that makes it totally worth it.
Back-to-school storage at a fraction of the price? You've got to take advantage of this deal!