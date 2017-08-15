Michaels to host kindness rocks classes

Have you heard about kindness rocks? People create these beautiful stones and leave them in places around their community for people to find. Think of it as a nice pick me up for the day!
Now, Michaels craft stores has free classes for anyone interested in designing their own kindness rocks!
You can go to Michaels on Saturday, Aug. 19 or Saturday, Aug. 26 to paint rocks for free. You don't need to sign up for these classes. Just drop in to your local Michaels store and you'll find everything you need to make your masterpiece! Pick a rock, your favorite acrylic paint colors and get creative!
To learn more, here's a Facebook event with all the details. You can find a Michaels near you by visiting their website.
Michaels 1 Million Kindness Rock Challenge
In fact, the craft store recently kicked off its 1 Million Kindness Rocks Challenge to coincide with their sessions. The challenge's goal? To spread kindness in the world one rock at a time, which hopefully will add up to a million new pieces of love and caring.
Simply follow three steps to participate in the challenge:
Make your rock with fun/inspirational messages
Snap a picture of your rock and share it with #MAKEKindnessRocks
Leave the rock for someone to find or give it to someone
Inspire others through randomly placed rocks along the way
Recruit every person who stumbles upon it to join in the pursuit of inspiring others through random acts of kindness.
The Kindness Rock Project got its start in Cape Cod, Massachusetts by Megan Murphy. She shared the inspiration behind Kindness Rocks with Spectrum Magazine
"Living near the ocean, I walk the beach daily. The beach is where many go when they seek insight or a peaceful place to think. Losing my parents at a young age meant losing my advisers, my sounding board, and my role models. During difficult or stressful moments in my life, I found myself looking for 'signs' on my morning walk, such as a heart-shaped rock or a piece of sea glass. I perceived this 'sign as a divine message or the random inspiration I needed to signify things would be okay."
Murphy thought perhaps other needed the same comfort. So, she started painting rocks she round and leaving them for others to find. As people found the motivational messages, they reached out to Murphy to share their gratitude. From there, a Facebook group came to life as well as a website.
Today, hundreds of local Kindness Rock groups exist around the world. People post pictures the rocks they create and where they place them. Others post the kindness rocks they find and share their excitement.
https://twitter.com/theKindnessrock/status/896553416775872512