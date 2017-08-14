3-piece comforter sets for less than $20 at Macy's
Sarah Kuta
This is a seriously good deal: Right now you can score three-piece comforter sets from Macy's for less than $20.
Right now, Macy's has deep discounts on closeout comforter sets. On top of that, they're offering an extra 15 percent off with the promo code BTS.
Since these are closeout items, it looks like these savings can be found online only (though you might find different closeout deals at your local Macy's!).
Some good news if you're a fan of shopping in person: The extra 15 percent off is good for both in-store and online purchases. The BTS promo code is good for 15 percent off select shoes, coats, suits, dresses, lingerie, women's swimwear, suit separates, sport coats and home items. A quick note: The promo code will only work on select items and items that are on sale or marked as clearance.
The same code will also get you an extra 20 percent off select men's clothing and accessories, juniors and kids items. (Check out all the restrictions here.) The promo code is good through Aug. 18.
And now, without further ado, here are some of the three-piece comforter sets we found on deep discount.