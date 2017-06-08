Sears is closing 72 more stores—Here's the list
Sears and Kmart are closing 72 more stores in addition to the 150 stores they closed earlier this year. They've also closed 50 Sears auto centers and 92 Kmart pharmacies. According to Business Insider, the new closings include 16 Sears stores, 49 Kmart locations and seven auto centers. The majority of the stores will close in September. Sears has already sold its Craftsman brand for $900 million and laid off more than 100 corporate employees earlier this year. They also obtained a $200 million line of credit in December to help offset declining revenue. Those steps have not been enough to save the company, however, and these new closings leave Sears with fewer than 1,200 stores. In 2011, there were more than 3,500 stores in the United States. Here's the full list of the latest Sears locations slated to close: Sears
- Chico, CA
- Dalton, GA
- Biloxi, MS
- Asheboro, NC
- Minot, ND
- Vineland, NJ
- Columbus, OH
- Elyria, OH
- Columbus, OH
- Franklin, OH
- Midwest City, OK
- Richmond, VA
- Columbia, SC
- Texarkana, TX
- Sherman, TX
- St. George, UT
- Dothan, AL
- Muscle Shoals, AL
- Little Rock, AR
- Bullhead City (Riviera), AZ
- Blythe, CA
- Sacramento, CA
- Manteca, CA
- Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- Calhoun, GA
- Iowa City, IA
- Marshalltown, IA
- Mishawaka, IN
- Newburyport, MA
- Elkton, MD
- Traverse City, MI
- West Branch, MI
- Cheboygan, MI
- Mantua, NJ
- Manahawkin, NJ
- Las Cruces, NM
- Alamogordo, NM
- Las Vegas, NV
- Henderson, NV
- Sparks, NV
- Liverpool, NY
- Malone, NY,
- Cortland, NY
- Watertown, NY
- Wooster, OH
- Streetsboro, OH
- Tulsa, OK
- Roseburg, OR
- Butler, PA
- Belle Vernon, PA
- Indiana, PA
- Summerville, SC
- Seneca, SC
- Madison, TN
- Johnson City, TN
- El Paso, TX
- El Paso, TX
- Spanish Fork, UT
- Virginia Beach, VA
- Virginia Beach, VA
- West Allis, WI
- La Crosse, WI
- Medford, WI
- Lewisburg, WV
- Sheridan, WY
This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.