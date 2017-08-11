This Verizon Rewards Perk Is Going Away Soon

If you're a Verizon Wireless customer, you're likely familiar with their Smart Rewards system that's been around since 2014. Now, however, Verizon has announced the program is ending on Nov. 1, 2017. You know what that means—it's time to use up your points! From now until Oct. 31, the company will be offering sweepstakes and auctions so you can use up your remaining points. You can choose from gift cards, local offers, vacations, electronics packages and more. If you decide to use your points on catalog merchandise, you'll also get free shipping. Don't worry, though, a new program is already in place! Verizon Up began on Aug. 1 and seems a bit easier to use than Smart Rewards. Instead of a pretty large series of set rates for money spent in specific categories, this new program offers credits for what you spend on products and services on your bill—$300 equals one credit and one credit equals one reward. Be sure to also look out for surprise rewards that don't even require a credit! The longer you're enrolled in the program, the more the rewards are tailored to your interest. Rewards include "experiences," like concerts, sporting events, movies and what Verizon calls "dream tickets" to create once-in-a-lifetime memories - including a stage-side experience at a Lady GaGa concert! According to Android Police , however, not all these rewards are created equal. There are limited quantities of event tickets, so they're first, come first serve. And those dream tickets? Those are only for select customers. But still, the other rewards don't sound too shabby! You can enroll in Verizon Up by clicking here and following the instructions. You'll also need to download the My Verizon app. Not a Verizon customer? No worries! ATT&T offers their own reward program and T-Mobile Tuesdays offers T-mobile customers free stuff every week. If you do have Verizon, though, don't let those Smart Reward points go to waste! Be sure to use them soon!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.