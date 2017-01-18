1 Arrested In Donelson Mapco Robbery

Cloudy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - One suspect has been arrested after a gas station was robbed overnight.
The incident happened early Wednesday morning at a Mapco on Donelson Pike.
Officials with Metro Nashville Police said the clerk told them a man pulled a gun and demanded money.
Officers pulled the surveillance video from the store and were able to get a good look at his face. They began canvassing the area and found him nearby.
The suspect, identified as Timothy Stafford, was taken into custody.
Just a half-mile away, a similar-style robbery was reported at another Mapco. However, police believe that was the work of separate suspect.
No one was hurt in either incident.
