1 Arrested In Donelson Mapco Robbery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - One suspect has been arrested after a gas station was robbed overnight.

The incident happened early Wednesday morning at a Mapco on Donelson Pike.

Officials with Metro Nashville Police said the clerk told them a man pulled a gun and demanded money.

Officers pulled the surveillance video from the store and were able to get a good look at his face. They began canvassing the area and found him nearby.

The suspect, identified as Timothy Stafford, was taken into custody.

Just a half-mile away, a similar-style robbery was reported at another Mapco. However, police believe that was the work of separate suspect.

No one was hurt in either incident.

