1 Arrested In Donelson Mapco Robbery

6:45 AM, Jan 18, 2017
3 hours ago

One suspect has been arrested after a gas station was robbed overnight.

WTVF
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - One suspect has been arrested after a gas station was robbed overnight.

The incident happened early Wednesday morning at a Mapco on Donelson Pike.

Officials with Metro Nashville Police said the clerk told them a man pulled a gun and demanded money.

Officers pulled the surveillance video from the store and were able to get a good look at his face. They began canvassing the area and found him nearby.

The suspect, identified as Timothy Stafford, was taken into custody. 

Just a half-mile away, a similar-style robbery was reported at another Mapco. However, police believe that was the work of separate suspect.

No one was hurt in either incident. 
 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top