1 Dead In Henderson County Officer-Involved Shooting

REAGAN, Tenn. - Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were called to the scene of a fatal officer-involved shooting in Henderson County.

The TBI said the incident happened late Tuesday night on Tumbleweed Drive in Reagan.

Officials with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office were called to the residence around 11 p.m. after a report of a man beating on the home’s door.

When they arrived, they realized the person - Darrion M. Barnhill – had outstanding warrants in Henderson County and asked him to surrender.

Investigators said he refused and became aggressive and allegedly slammed one of the deputies on the ground.

At some point during the struggle, one of the officers shot Barnhill.

He was taken to Jackson-Madison County General Hospital, where he later died.

The officers involved were not identified. The incident remains under investigation.