1 In Custody After Pursuit Ends At Nashville Airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - One person was taken into custody after a police pursuit ended at the arrival terminal at Nashville International Airport.

The incident was reported before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday at 1 Terminal Drive.

One person was seen being loaded into the back of a squad car.

Pursuit: the suspect is in the back of an officer's car. The suspect vehicle has two blown tires on the left side @NC5 pic.twitter.com/60B1rAFhAS — Alexandra Koehn (@NC5_AKoehn) January 18, 2017

Officials with Metro Nashville Police said it’s possible the suspect was wanted for a crime earlier in the night. However, additional details were not provided.

One official confirmed an officer tried to pull the man over for driving on a flat tire but he was slow to pull over.

The suspect’s vehicle was towed from the scene.

No additional information was available.

