1 In Custody After Pursuit Ends At Nashville Airport

Cloudy
HI: 55°
LO: 45°
HI: 59°
LO: 47°
HI: 68°
LO: 53°
One person was taken into custody after a police pursuit ended at the arrival terminal at Nashville International Airport.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - One person was taken into custody after a police pursuit ended at the arrival terminal at Nashville International Airport.
The incident was reported before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday at 1 Terminal Drive.
One person was seen being loaded into the back of a squad car.
Pursuit: the suspect is in the back of an officer's car. The suspect vehicle has two blown tires on the left side @NC5 pic.twitter.com/60B1rAFhAS— Alexandra Koehn (@NC5_AKoehn) January 18, 2017
Pursuit: the suspect is in the back of an officer's car. The suspect vehicle has two blown tires on the left side @NC5 pic.twitter.com/60B1rAFhAS
Officials with Metro Nashville Police said it’s possible the suspect was wanted for a crime earlier in the night. However, additional details were not provided.
One official confirmed an officer tried to pull the man over for driving on a flat tire but he was slow to pull over.
The suspect’s vehicle was towed from the scene.
No additional information was available.
One person was taken into custody after a police pursuit ended at the arrival terminal at Nashville International Airport.
Rutherford County Schools officials said Jessica Holland, a former Eagleville School elementary teacher who was charged with stealing the…
A 9-year-old was injured and taken to the hospital when he was shot by his 5-year-old cousin in Springfield.
More than three months after a Nashville grandmother disappeared, her family is still waiting and hoping answers come soon.
A popular Nashville restaurant was evacuated because of a grease fire in the HVAC system.
The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report and findings on the school bus crash in Chattanooga that killed…
Embattled Rutherford County Sheriff Robert Arnold is expected to enter a guilty plea as part a deal with prosecutors in federal court.
A fire review team in Tennessee is going to investigate the fires that tore through Gatlinburg and killed 14 people.
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's special agents arrested a woman accused of stealing prescription medication from a patient in her care.