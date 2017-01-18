1 In Custody After Pursuit Ends At Nashville Airport

5:30 AM, Jan 18, 2017
One person was taken into custody after a police pursuit ended at the arrival terminal at Nashville International Airport.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - One person was taken into custody after a police pursuit ended at the arrival terminal at Nashville International Airport.

The incident was reported before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday at 1 Terminal Drive.

One person was seen being loaded into the back of a squad car.

Officials with Metro Nashville Police said it’s possible the suspect was wanted for a crime earlier in the night. However, additional details were not provided.

One official confirmed an officer tried to pull the man over for driving on a flat tire but he was slow to pull over. 

The suspect’s vehicle was towed from the scene. 

No additional information was available. 
 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

