1 Shot Just Off Rio Vista Drive In Madison

Cloudy
HI: 63°
LO: 46°
HI: 45°
LO: 35°
HI: 42°
LO: 32°
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A man was shot during a domestic-related incident in Madison.
The shooting was reported shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday at the Charter Village Apartments, just off Rio Vista Drive.
Officials with Metro Nashville Police said a man was injured and taken to an area hospital.
A police command has been set up in the area. Investigators have not said if anyone is in custody.
No additional details were known.
Representatives with Ryman Hospitality Properties announced a $90 million investment for Gaylord Opryland Resort that they called a "luxury…
A man was shot during a domestic-related incident in Madison.
Dow 20,000 is finally here. After weeks of close calls, the Dow made history on Wednesday by crossing over that key level for the first time ever.
President Donald Trump called on Wednesday for "a major investigation" into voter fraud.
Police have asked the public's help in catching a suspect who robbed a pizza place in the Melrose area of Nashville.
A pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in northern Davidson County.
A semi has overturned in an industrial area just west of downtown Nashville.
A suspect wanted in a string of hotel robberies in the Nashville area has been taken into custody.
Plans for the wall, a key campaign promise, will come on just the sixth day of Trump’s presidency.