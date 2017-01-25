1 Shot Just Off Rio Vista Drive In Madison

8:52 AM, Jan 25, 2017
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A man was shot during a domestic-related incident in Madison.

The shooting was reported shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday at the Charter Village Apartments, just off Rio Vista Drive.

Officials with Metro Nashville Police said a man was injured and taken to an area hospital.

A police command has been set up in the area. Investigators have not said if anyone is in custody.

No additional details were known.
 

