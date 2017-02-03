1 Injured In Paragon Mills Shooting

Cloudy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Metro Nashville Police officers have responded to a shooting in Nashville.
It happened just before 4 p.m. Thursday outside of a condo in Paragon Mills.
The 27-year-old man was shot multiple times during a reported argument in front of the condo on Paragon Mills Road.
Witnesses told police it was an argument between a few people that led to the shots being fired.
A friend took the victim to Southern Hills Medical Center where he was then transported by ambulance to TriStar Skyline Medical Center.
The victim's was expected to survive. He suffered non life-threatening injuries with two gunshot wounds in the arm and four in the leg.
