NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A woman was injured in a shooting at the J.C. Napier Homes housing development.

Metro Nashville Police responded to the shooting Friday evening at 575 Charles E. Davis Boulevard. Officials said several shots were fired, but no weapon was found at the scene.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are searching for a male suspect who ran from the scene.