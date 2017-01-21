1 Injured In Shooting Near E. Nashville Bar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - One person was injured in a shooting near an East Nashville bar.

It happened near the Red Door Saloon at the intersection of North 11th Street and Forrest Avenue Friday night just before 8 p.m.

Witnesses told police that they saw the man shot during a carjacking about a block away from the bar. They said the victim then ran to the saloon, collapsed on the deck and asked for help, saying he'd been shot.

They told police he was shot in his upper body, and was taken to the hospital.

A crew is at the scene and will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.