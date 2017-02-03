1 Killed, 3 Hurt In Fiery, Head-On Crash In Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - One person was killed and three others were injured in a head-on collision in Madison.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. Thursday on Neelys Bend Road.

Officials with Metro Nashville Police said a Chevrolet Impala crossed into the other lane and crashed into a Volkswagen minivan head-on.

The Impala caught fire and became engulfed in flames. The driver was unable to get out and died at the scene.

Three people in the van were rushed to Tristar Skyline Medical Center.

A Metro Police captain on duty said the driver is 38-year-old woman. She had a 20-year-old and 57-year-old passenger with her.

They have serious injuries but are expected to recover.

Officers have not identified the driver that was killed.



