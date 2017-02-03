1 Killed, 3 Hurt In Fiery, Head-On Crash In Madison

Current
Cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 40°
LO: 27°
HI: 47°
LO: 23°
HI: 54°
LO: 40°
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - One person was killed and three others were injured in a head-on collision in Madison.
The incident happened around 11 p.m. Thursday on Neelys Bend Road.
Officials with Metro Nashville Police said a Chevrolet Impala crossed into the other lane and crashed into a Volkswagen minivan head-on.
The Impala caught fire and became engulfed in flames. The driver was unable to get out and died at the scene.
Three people in the van were rushed to Tristar Skyline Medical Center.
A Metro Police captain on duty said the driver is 38-year-old woman. She had a 20-year-old and 57-year-old passenger with her.
They have serious injuries but are expected to recover.
Officers have not identified the driver that was killed.
One person has been airlifted to an area hospital after a crash involving at least two vehicles in Smith County.
A officer with the Metro Nashville Police Department has died while trying to save a suicidal woman in the Cumberland River.
Tennessee Valley Authority is defending how it stores coal ash at its Gallatin Steam Plant.
One person was killed and three others were injured in a head-on collision in Madison.
Officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department said a woman was under investigation following the death of Officer Eric Mumaw, and…
An 18-year veteran of the Metro Nashville Police Department passed away in the line of duty.
School officials in both Bedford and Overton counties confirmed they would be closed on Friday.
The Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network released information late Thursday following Metro Police Officer Eric Mumaw losing his life trying…