1 Killed, 7 Injured In Violent Nashville Weekend

It was a violent and deadly weekend in Nashville. One person was killed and seven others were injured. Police investigated five shootings on Saturday alone.

Saturday, approximately 12:05 a.m. – East Nashville

Just after midnight early Saturday morning, a pregnant 17-year-old girl was shot while walking in an alleyway near 811 Dickerson Pike with her boyfriend. Officials from the Metro Nashville Police Department said the couple was approached by a suspect.

Details about exactly what happened what led to the shooting were under investigation. Police said the suspect fired multiple rounds and struck the girl in the back. She was transported to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. Both she and her unborn baby were expected to recover.

The suspect was described as a black male with shoulder-length dreadlocks. He was wearing a green shirt and Khaki pants, and stood about 5 feet 6 inches tall.

Officials said the suspect fled on foot and was seen getting into a gold car.

Saturday, 1:50 a.m. – McMillan Street

Less than two hours later, officers were working at the scene of a vehicle crash when they were approached by witnesses who said there had been a shooting on McMillin Street, between Charlotte Avenue and Church Street just west of downtown.

The officers found the victim bleeding from the head. Witnesses reported the victim and another man were sitting in a vehicle when they were approached by the victim. After talking for 10-15 minutes, the suspect allegedly pulled out a small silver gun and pointed it at one of their heads. After a brief struggle over the weapon, the victim pulled the trigger, shooting the victim. He then fled the scene on foot.

The victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries.

Officers from the Metro Police K-9 unit responded to the scene, but were unable to locate the suspect.

Saturday, 9:35 a.m. – Metro Center

A man was killed and another critically injured in a shooting at the Cumberland View public housing development in the Metro Center/North Rhodes Park area.

Officials said 26-year-old Jonathan Cheers and 23-year-old Treon Bright were shot in the breezeway of one of the apartment buildings near the 2500 block of 25th Avenue North.

A detective who was driving through the area heard the shots and responded immediately. Witnesses flagged him down and pointed to the victims.

Cheers was killed in the shooting. Bright was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Several additional police officers responded to the scene and blocked off the buildings as investigators worked to determine what happened. They said there was no indication that the two men were shooting at each other. No guns were found at the scene, but multiple there were multiple shell casings on the ground.

Police said they were working to confirm the identity of the gunman.

Large police presence near 2500 25th Ave N. Multiple apartment buildings blocked off with crime scene tape. @NC5 pic.twitter.com/rhDCEtaclg — Sarah McCarthy NC5 (@SMcCarthyNC5) August 12, 2017

Saturday, 6:45 p.m. – Madison

Two men showed up at Skyline Medical Center in their own vehicle, reporting they had been shot. Both victims were in a vehicle near 714 Due West Avenue in the Madison area when they heard a gunshot and fled the scene.

They later realized they had both been shot. The driver was hit in the left chest towards his back, and a rear passenger had entry and exit wounds on his right thigh. The victims refused police assistance.

Upon investigation, officials said the vehicle did not appear to have gunshot damage. There were two other people who were in the vehicle at the time of the shooting. Officers said both people refused to cooperate with their investigation.

Saturday, 9:15 p.m. – Germantown

One man was shot on Rosa Parks Boulevard after he told police a vehicle pulled up next to his and someone started shooting. The victim was identified as 27-year-old Wayne S. Buchanan.

A police officer was in his patrol car and writing a report in the Kroger parking lot when he said Buchanan ran up to him and told him he had been shot. The officer applied first aid and called for an ambulance. The injuries were not life-threatening.

The victim’s vehicle was found abandoned on Rosa Park Boulevard near Monroe Street. It was riddled with bullet holes.

A NewsChannel 5 crews was near the scene on a different story and rolling the camera when the shooting took place. Around 17-18 shots could be heard on the video.

Buchanan was unable to provide a description of the shooter or the vehicle. Officers said he told them he did not want to help in prosecuting the suspect.

Shooting update: I was filming a vigil when I heard gunfire erupt in Germantown. Take a listen. I counted 17-18 shots fired. Updates on @NC5 pic.twitter.com/QO7eo4AIzH — Alexandra Koehn (@NC5_AKoehn) August 13, 2017

Sunday, 2:30 p.m. – North Nashville

A 16-year-old girl was shot while sitting on her front porch on Barbara Lynn Way in north Nashville. Her brother was in the front yard when a silver Nissan pulled up and fired several shots. Police believed the boy was the intended target, but the girl was hit instead. Her brother was not injured.

The teen was transported to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt with non-life threatening injuries.

As of Monday morning, no arrests had been made in any of the shootings.

Anyone with information that could help police in any of these shootings should call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME (615-742-7463).