1 Killed In Antioch Shooting

5:50 PM, Dec 30, 2016
6:26 PM, Dec 30, 2016
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Metro Nashville Police officers have responded to a shooting in Antioch in which one person was killed.

It happened at Chimney Top apartments in Antioch on Chimney Top Drive.

Officials said the victim has died at the scene.

