1 Killed In Crash On Hwy 96 In Rutherford Co.

Clear
HI: 53°
LO: 30°
HI: 55°
LO: 50°
HI: 68°
LO: 52°
ALMAVILLE, Tenn. - A driver was killed in a Rutherford County crash on Highway 96.
According to a preliminary report by the Tennessee Highway Patrol 58-year-old Steven M. Riggan of Rockvale was killed in the crash.
The report said Riggan lost control of his car and veered off the right side of the highway.
His car hit a tree and caught fire. A passersby saw the crash and pulled him from the vehicle.
A driver was killed in a Rutherford County crash on Highway 96.
Firefighters have responded to a large house fire in Brentwood.
The body of a missing 27-year-old woman was found in a dumpster near the area where she allegedly went missing.
At least one person has died in a crash in Rutherford County.
A thief was caught on camera making off with someone's package in the middle of the afternoon in Montgomery County.
Franklin Police officials have offered a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in an overnight carjacking.
The death of a missing 23-year-old in Montgomery County has been ruled a homicide.
A Rutherford County Sheriff's major who lied about his citizenship has been suspended.
Cougars, also known as Mountain Lions or Pumas, are native to Tennessee, but there were no sightings of cougars from the early 1900's until…