1 Killed In Crash On Hwy 96 In Rutherford Co.

ALMAVILLE, Tenn. - A driver was killed in a Rutherford County crash on Highway 96.

According to a preliminary report by the Tennessee Highway Patrol 58-year-old Steven M. Riggan of Rockvale was killed in the crash.

The report said Riggan lost control of his car and veered off the right side of the highway.

His car hit a tree and caught fire. A passersby saw the crash and pulled him from the vehicle.