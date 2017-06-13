1 Killed In Hickman Co. Crash Involving Missing Person

CHARLOTTE, Tenn. - Tennessee Highway Patrol Troopers responded to a fatal crash involving a missing person in Hickman County.

It happened at 3801 State Highway 48.

According to the crash report, 33-year-old Joshua Hendrix was killed in the single-vehicle crash.

Hendrix was driving South on 48 when he allegedly lost control of the vehicle and crossed the center line, going down an embankment, striking multiple trees. The vehicle overturned and came to rest on its top.

Family members told police he had been missing since Wednesday morning and had filed a report. They found the crash due to the vehicle's GPS.

The medical examiner said no autopsy would be needed.