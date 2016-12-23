1 Killed In Rutherford Co. Crash

7:14 PM, Dec 22, 2016
3 hours ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - At least one person has died in a crash in Rutherford County.

Officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol said the crash was fatal.

Reports indicate that it happened around 6:45 p.m. at Highway 70 South and Mt. Herman Road.

Details of the crash were not known.

