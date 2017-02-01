16-Year-Old Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries In Crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A teen was critically injured in a crash on Nolensville Road near the Nashville Zoo.

The two-vehicle crash happened Tuesday night around 5:30 p.m. at Nolensville Road and Wheeler Drive.

According to Metro Nashville Police, one of the vehicles made a left turn and was hit by cross traffic.

A 16-year-old passenger suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.