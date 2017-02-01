16-Year-Old Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries In Crash

9:51 PM, Jan 31, 2017
12 mins ago
Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A teen was critically injured in a crash on Nolensville Road near the Nashville Zoo.

The two-vehicle crash happened Tuesday night around 5:30 p.m. at Nolensville Road and Wheeler Drive.

According to Metro Nashville Police, one of the vehicles made a left turn and was hit by cross traffic.

A 16-year-old passenger suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top